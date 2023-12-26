Victor Reacts: The West is a Joke! Tampons for MEN in Canadian Parliament (VIDEO)

The western world has become an absolute joke.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, under a new policy, tampons and sanitary pads are now available for free in men’s bathrooms at the Canadian Parliament.

While Canadians worry about the rise in the cost of living, woke Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and liberals are focused on tampons. The policy requires all federally regulated employers, which includes airports and military bases, to offer free menstrual products in all washrooms, regardless of what gender is identified on the door. Canadian Conservative Sen. Linda Frum shared the news on X, “Back in the day, when only women menstruated, we had to pay for our own products. But now that men menstruate too, these products, as of this week, are mandated to be free in all men’s washrooms in all federal workplaces, including Parliament Hill — where this photo was taken today.”

Anyone with common sense understands that there is no reason that MEN would need tampons in their bathroom. This is the consequence of collective insanity, and it has only just begun.

You are not a bad person for standing on basic reality. You are not a bad person for knowing that women are not men, and men are not women.

The demands that you participate in their insanity should be taken as an insult on your intelligence. Undermining the most basic, foundational building blocks of society is a recipe for total destruction. Generations of children are having their minds polluted as we normalize the repugnant.

If we do not push back against the most clear cut and obvious of lies, like the idea that men have periods, what will we push back against?