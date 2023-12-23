Victor Reacts: We Are in a Spiritual War – Satanic Statues in State Capitols (VIDEO)

We are in a spiritual battle for the fate of our country and the souls of a generation.

Satanic statues have popped up in state capitols. Radical liberals have taken the opportunity to celebrate and honor them.

Now, as reported by the Gateway Pundit, Democrats in Michigan are kissing the statues and calling them “sexy.”

When they stand before you and openly admit who they are, believe them. Once we acknowledge the truth, things begin to make sense.

The satanic temple has also fought for their “right” to abortion as a “religious ritual.”

Common sense Americans, even those who may be secular, understand the significance of openly aligning with the devil. The choice for any remaining undecided voters should be made very simple. Do not align with those who align with the devil.

