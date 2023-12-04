Victor Reacts: Public School Teacher Encourages Students to Write Hate Mail To Parents Advocacy Group (VIDEO)

No one is trying to indoctrinate your children in the public school system right? Wrong.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, a Seattle public school teacher encouraged their students to write hate mail to the parents advocacy group “Moms for Liberty.”

Moms for Liberty has led the charge against hyper-sexualized content in schools and, for daring to protect our children, has been labeled an “antigovernment extremist entity” by the Southern Poverty Law Center. Jane Addams Middle School social studies teacher Ann Christianson, who is also coordinator of the Gay-Straight Alliance, wrote, “Dear Moms for Liberty, Please read the enclosed cards from concerned middle school students in Seattle.” The note was accompanied by letters apparently written by students with phrases such as “LGBTQ rights are human rights,” and “Gay is slay, stop being a rat.”

The letters also accuse the organization of “bullying and excluding LGBTQ youth and families.”

Seattle Public Schools are spending class time indoctrinating and weaponizing your children. The building of the Red Guard in America. pic.twitter.com/qB77Aw7Ypb — Moms for Liberty (@Moms4Liberty) November 26, 2023

Scarlett Johnson, chair of the Ozaukee Moms for Liberty in Wisconsin, added on X, “Class time spent radicalizing your kids. Imagine if a teacher had organized a letter writing campaign to President Biden, encouraging him to stop making changes that would allow boys to go into girls bathrooms, locker rooms and compete on all female teams?” Recent test results for Seattle Public Schools suggest that perhaps teachers should spend more time on academics and less time on activism. “Meanwhile, here are the most recent test results that @SeaPubSchoolsreported to the state. These are Seattle’s numbers, so you know this is the best they could make the numbers look. You have to invert the numbers to fully understand how bad it is: *36.3% of students FAILED to meet the grade level standard in English, *46.5% FAILED to meet the grade level standard in Math, *51.7% FAILED to meet the grade level standard in Science.”

Perhaps the best question of all is why would a teacher be so upset at a group of parents who just want to protect their kids from obscene, pornographic content?