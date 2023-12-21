Victor Reacts: Liberals Scramble to Remove Trump From Ballots Across the Country (VIDEO)

As the Gateway Pundit reported, the enemies of President Trump are foaming from the mouth as they scramble to remove him from the ballot, not only in Colorado but in an additional 16 states.

They have done everything in their power to stop the man they fear the most, and now they are throwing the kitchen sink.

The bogus legal argument weaponized by the left cites the 14th Amendment, section 3 which states:

No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice-President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.

The opponents of President Trump know that this claim against him is weaker than a wet paper bag. Even the Colorado Supreme Court knows that their decision will be swiftly rejected by the United States Supreme Court, as they stayed their own opinion pending appeal. .

The 14th Amendment was ratified in 1868 following the American Civil War. The purpose of section 3 was to prohibit from office those who had fought against the Union in the war.

Donald Trump has not been found guilty on any charges of insurrection. He told protestors to “peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” If that is grounds for prohibition from office under the 14th Amendment, then Biden and every other swamp monster should be prohibited as well. Aiding an invasion on our southern border is far closer to “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”

These attempts to remove Trump from the ballot mark a dangerous escalation from the left, and a threat to our great republic.