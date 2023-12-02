Victor Reacts: Here We Go Again- Mysterious Chinese Pneumonia Outbreak (VIDEO)

It’s election season and you know what that means. It’s time for another mysterious Chinese illness.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft,

A coalition of United States Senators, including Rick Scott (R-FL), Marco Rubio (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Mike Braun (R-IN), and J.D. Vance (R-OH), have sent a compelling letter to President Joe Biden, urging an immediate travel ban from China in response to a recent outbreak of a mysterious pneumonia-like illness.

“In light of an unknown respiratory illness spreading throughout the People’s Republic of China (PRC), we call on you to immediately restrict travel between the United States and the PRC,” the Senators wrote in their letter.

The Senators expressed concerns about the disease’s unknown nature and the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) history of misinformation, particularly referencing the initial handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They noted that similar action was taken by President Trump on January 31, 2020, during the early stages of COVID-19, which they argue was a necessary measure despite criticism at the time.

“On January 31, 2020, President Trump issued an order to restrict travel from the PRC into the United States to protect the American people and counter the spread of COVID-19. Many officials and commentators—including you—criticized his decision as being influenced by “xenophobia.” But history and common sense show his decision was the right one,” the Senators added.

The WHO has requested detailed data from China, but the Senators remain skeptical of the transparency and cooperation of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), citing historical precedents.

The Chinese government is engaging in a cover-up just like they did when another mysterious “pneumonia” began spreading throughout the country four years ago. This turned out to be COVID-19, which has killed almost 7 million people worldwide.