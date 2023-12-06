Victor Reacts: Democrat School Board President Sworn in on Stack of Explicit Books (VIDEO)

Absolutely disgusting.

As reported by the Gateway Pundit, a Democratic school board president in Pennsylvania was sworn in on a stack of explicit material that is akin to child pornography.

While most newly elected officials choose a bible for this type of occasion, incumbent Smith brought a stack of books to the ceremony instead.

In a full virtue-signaling display, Smith placed her hand on the stack that included the book “Flamer,” which contains sexually explicit content and depicts naked teenage boys.

Fox News reports:

“Flamer,” written by award-winning author and artist Mike Curato. Released in 2020, Curato’s work is a semi-autobiographical graphic novel set in 1995. It tells the story of a character who is bullied at a Boy Scouts summer camp for “acting in a manner considered stereotypical of gay men.” The graphic novel includes characters discussing pornography, erections, masturbation, penis size, and an illustration that depicts naked teenage boys.

Four new Democratic members were also elected, giving the board a Democratic majority.

The same day as the swearing-in, the newly elected members voted to freeze several policies related to library books that passed last year.

One policy allowed residents to challenge books and set criteria for the selection and removal of a book.

Another policy banned teachers from engaging in “advocacy activities” in the classroom.

Democrats have poured millions of dollars of dark money into Pennsylvania in recent years. Parents in PA are, unfortunately, learning what that means for their children.