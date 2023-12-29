Victor Reacts: Biden Proves He Wants Open Border Madness – Threatens to Sue Texas (VIDEO)

If this is not proof that Biden wants open borders, then I don’t know what would be.

Once again the administration has shown their distain for the rule of law and the American people.

As reported by of the Gateway Pundit,

The Biden regime has escalated its war on Texas. Not satisfied with flooding the state with millions of illegal aliens, they now want to stop the state from removing the invaders. The Gateway Pundit previously reported Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill earlier this month known as SB4 which grants state and local law enforcement officials the power to arrest, jail, and prosecute illegal migrants. Moreover, it allows judges to issue de facto deportation orders, thus allowing the state to send back the invaders the Regime has happily allowed in. This act of brave defiance has ticked off the Regime. As CBS News revealed Thursday, the Department of “Justice” told Texas in a letter they would sue if the state dares to implement SB4. The border crisis is about to worsen further as the largest migrant caravan more than a year storms toward the U.S.-Mexican border. As Jim Hoft notes, this so-called “Christmas Caravan” left on December 25 from southern Mexico and is led by activist Luis García Villagran. The Regime, though, would rather bully Texas than stop this effort to overwhelm America. They are probably viewing this as an opportunity to implement the Great Replacement.

This is not the first time the administration has done something like this. When the state of Arizona finally took matters into their own hands and did what Biden failed to do, they too were sued. The administration refused to allow the construction of a border wall made from shipping containers, once again showing their wholehearted support for open borders.

Biden also sued to remove floating barriers that Texas deployed to stop illegal aliens from entering the state.

Though Democrats will lie through their teeth and swear that “no one wants open borders” but their actions speak volumes.