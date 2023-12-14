Useless Former Speaker Paul Ryan Bashes Trump as ‘Authoritarian’ and Praises Rinos Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney (VIDEO)

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan recently did an interview in which he proved himself to be the anti-Trump crank everyone already knew he was.

In the same breath, he accused Trump of being an authoritarian narcissist and then praises anti-Trump former reps Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney. He is so principled, you see.

Is there any wonder why Ryan and Romney failed to seal the deal in 2012?

From Mediaite:

Fox Board Member Paul Ryan Slams Trump, Hails Cheney and Kinzinger: ‘Trump’s Not a Conservative, He’s an Authoritarian Narcissist’ Former House Speaker Paul Ryan tore into Donald Trump in a recent interview, denouncing the former president as an “authoritarian narcissist,” and claiming that more Republicans in Congress wished they had been bold enough to stand against him when they had the chance… Look, Trump’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that. He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist. So historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment… He doesn’t think in classical liberal-conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way. And he’s been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he’s the culture warrior. And so I think Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and, you know, paid for it. Paid for it with their careers. But I think, again, back to my earlier point, I don’t think he is really very good at these jobs unless you’re willing to lose these jobs.

Here’s the video:

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan praises Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for standing up to Trump: “Trump's not a conservative. He's an authoritarian, a narcissist…Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and paid for it with their careers.” pic.twitter.com/ILe1h31RX3 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 13, 2023

He claims he is going to skip the GOP convention if Trump is the nominee.

Paul Ryan, who was just seen with House Speaker Mike Johnson says he WILL NOT ATTEND Republican National Convention if Trump is the nominee.. ANYONE HAVE A MESSAGE FOR PAUL? pic.twitter.com/07V4cf548H — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) December 14, 2023

What Ryan doesn’t seem to grasp is that Republican voters fired his wing of the party because they kept losing.