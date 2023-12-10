UPDATE: Woman Who Attempted to Burn Down Martin Luther King Jr.’s Birth Home is a Decorated U.S. Navy Veteran

Just yesterday, we reported that a young woman had attempted to burn down the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. but was stopped by tourists who noticed what she was doing and called police.

Now it being reported that the woman is a decorated U.S. Navy veteran. What is going on here?

Is it possible that this is a case of mental illness?

FOX News reports:

Suspect in attempted arson of MLK Jr’s birth home is decorated US Navy veteran

The woman accused of attempted arson at the birth home of Martin Luther King Jr. is a decorated military veteran, according to officials.

Laneisha Shantrice Henderson, 26, is a veteran surface warfare specialist of the U.S. Navy and received multiple awards during her service.

Henderson received a national defense service medal and good conduct medal during her service. She was also given the Navy “E” ribbon among other awards.

Henderson has been charged with attempted arson and interfering with government property after she was seen on camera pouring the flammable liquid out of a large red fuel container and onto the porch of the historic wooden property at around 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

The footage also shows the woman — who was dressed in all-black clothing — dousing plants and emptying the liquid against the windows of the Auburn Avenue house, which is located just blocks from the King Center, King National Historical Park and the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

What happened to her?

There are so many questions in this case. What was she trying to accomplish? What drives a person who served their country to behave in this way? And perhaps most important, what will happen to her as a result? Imagine if she had succeeded.

