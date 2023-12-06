UPDATE: Suspect in Virginia Home Explosion Reported Dead by Police – “All Factors Point to” James Yoo, Asian Man Who Previously Made Bizarre Rants on LinkedIn, Called The US “Worlds Biggest Terrorist” – Social Media Now Scrubbed

New details are emerging on the house that exploded as officers were attempting to execute a search warrant at a home near Arlington, Virginia’s Bluemont neighborhood.

This explosion reportedly occurred after the fire department cut off gas service to the home, leaving more questions. The cause of the explosion still has not been determined.

However, the police have confirmed that the suspect is dead, and it is likely that James Yoo, the home’s resident, set off the explosion, though no human remains have been found.

The Gateway Pundit reported on shocking footage of a house in Arlington blowing up after a man was reportedly firing a flare gun inside the home. As The Gateway Pundit reported, during the police warrant execution, the suspect also apparently fired multiple shots from a weapon believed to be a high-caliber gun.

The Gateway Pundit later reported on mass speculation that the resident of the home was James Yoo, who one neighbor described as a recluse, who had aluminum foil covering his windows.

Local Arlington news outlet ARLnow also reported that Yoo made bizarre posts on his LinkedIn account in the days leading up to the explosion.

ARLnow reported public records show a man named James Yoo is the house’s resident where police obtained a search warrant.

Leading up to the incident, Yoo posted paranoid statements on his LinkedIn account, including posting photos of his neighbors with captions claiming they were planning to kill him.

On his YouTube page, Yoo also posted strange videos with “a bunch of lawsuit files with no audio commentary,” according to Jordan Schachtel of dossier.today. The YouTube page and Yoo’s LinkedIn have been scrubbed from the internet.

AP reports,

The owner of a Virginia house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to have died in the blast, officials said Tuesday, as details emerged about numerous grievances he expressed against neighbors and others on social media and in lawsuits. James Yoo, 56, was identified by Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn at a news conference as the person whose actions brought police to the Arlington home after he fired a “flare-type gun” from inside the house into the neighborhood more than 30 times. Investigators have not yet identified human remains found inside the home, but “all factors point to that it’s this individual (Yoo),” Penn said. In his lawsuits, Yoo referenced many attempts to contact the FBI. He wrote that he believed that a New York Times reporter he saw on television was someone who had claimed to be an FBI agent and came to his house in 2017. He said the person warned him against further attempts to communicate with a U.S. attorney in western New York or he would face a harassment charge.

Many local residents are now questioning this narrative.

The Gateway Pundit will continue to provide updates on this seemingly random explosion.