UPDATE: Police Confirm Suspect Used Firearm Just Before Arlington House Explosion — Eye-Witness Recounts Scary Moment (VIDEO)

The quiet of an Arlington neighborhood was shattered last evening when a suspect unleashed a volley of flares, followed by gunfire and an explosion, within a residential property located at the 800 block of N. Burlington Street.

The Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) has issued a preliminary statement saying that officers were first called to the scene at around 4:45 p.m., December 4, following reports of shots fired. Initial findings suggest the suspect shot a flare gun repeatedly – estimated to be between 30 to 40 times – from within his home, sending flares into the area. Thankfully, it did not result in any property damage or injuries.

The situation escalated as officers, armed with a search warrant, attempted to approach the suspect’s residence. Efforts to communicate with the barricaded individual, including phone calls and loudspeaker announcements, were met with silence.

During the attempt to execute the warrant, the suspect reportedly fired several rounds from what is believed to be a high-caliber firearm inside the house.

Tensions reached a boiling point at approximately 8:25 p.m. when the house where the suspect was holed up exploded. Video footage circulating online shows the intense blaze that followed.

By 10:30 p.m., the fire was largely contained, with first responders managing the remaining spot fires. Despite the volatility of the situation, only three officers sustained minor injuries, and there were no subsequent hospital admissions related to the incident.

Neighbor Alex Wilson, who captured the viral video of the Arlington home explosion, shared his firsthand account with FOX 5.

Wilson recounted standing outside with others, anticipating the arrival of the police. When the police arrived, the suspect remained barricaded, refusing to exit his residence. Despite police efforts to coax him out, the situation remained stagnant, causing Wilson and others to lose interest and return indoors.

Approximately three hours later, Wilson noticed the arrival of a SWAT truck, signaling a significant escalation. He and others climbed to the top of his roof for a clearer view. The SWAT team attempted to communicate with the suspect, urging him to surrender peacefully. When these efforts failed, they used the truck’s pile driving arm to breach the front door.

At this point, according to Wilson, the suspect began firing a weapon – not a flare gun as previously used, but a high-caliber firearm. The police responded with non-lethal force, firing shotgun shells into the house while continuously announcing their non-lethal intent.

Wilson described the terrifying moment when the house suddenly exploded. He, his pregnant wife, and friends watched in shock and disbelief as the structure was engulfed in flames. Wilson speculated that the suspect might have filled the house with natural gas, leading to the massive explosion.

Wilson identified the suspect as James Yoo, although this information has not been independently verified by The Gateway Pundit at this time. Local news outlets and social media sources suggest that the house involved in the incident was registered to Yoo.

