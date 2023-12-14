UPDATE: Anti-Semitic Turkish Lawmaker Dies After Suddenly Collapsing in Parliament While Giving Hateful Speech Bashing Israel

The Gateway Pundit previously reported that an anti-Semitic Turkish lawmaker suddenly collapsed in Parliament while giving a hate-filled speech bashing Israel on Tuesday. Now, he has left the world of the living.

Reuters reported that 54-year-old Hasan Bitmez, a member of the opposition Saadat Party, died in Ankara City Hospital Thursday morning. He leaves behind a wife and one child.

Bitmez graduated from Cairo’s Al Azhar University and served as the chairman of the Centre for Islamic Union Research. He also worked for several Islamic non-governmental organizations

Bitmez’s collapse and subsequent death were reportedly due to a “heart attack.” The official cause of death has yet to be revealed, however.

During his closing remarks, Bitmez stated “We can perhaps hide from our conscience but not from history” and that “Israel will suffer the wrath of Allah.”

At that moment, he stumbles and falls to the floor. Other politicians rush to his aid.

WATCH:

claimed afterward that the hospital performed an angiography which revealed that the two main veins in Bitmez’s heart were blocked entirely.

“His heart stopped beating, then he was resuscitated in parliament and transferred within 20 minutes to hospital,” Koca said.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Palestinian terrorist Hamas following its October 7 attacks on Israel. Thanks to Hamas, over 1,200 people have been killed and 240 taken hostage.

Hamas has also committed numerous war crimes, including raping women, slaughtering babies, killing peaceful festival attendees, and beheading Israeli soldiers.

Despite these facts, Turkish politicians led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan have lavished praise on Hamas and bashed Israel continuously in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks. Now, one has died due to either health reasons or the wrath of God.