United States is Lone “No” Vote on “Immediate Humanitarian Ceasefire” Resolution at the United Nations Security Council

On Friday afternoon, there was a draft resolution brought by the United Arab Emirates, and co-sponsored by 97 countries, calling for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war. The United States was the only “No” vote, while 13 other members of the UN Security Council voted “Yes”. The UK voted to abstain.

Current members of the UN Security Council include the five permanent members (the US, UK, China, France, and Russia) and 10 non-permanent members elected every two years by the General Assembly ( currently: Albania, Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, Ghana, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, Switzerland, and the United Arab Emirates).

US Ambassador Robert Wood stated before the vote:

While the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire. This would only plant the seeds for the next war – because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace, to see a two-state solution,

