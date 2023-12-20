Unhinged Warmonger Nikki Haley Says America Won’t “Survive” Second Trump Term

Warmonger said what?
Nikki Haley upped her attacks on President Trump during her latest interview with far left Iowa Public Radio.
Haley said the country “won’t survive” another Trump term.
President Trump is the only president in her lifetime who did not bring America into war. Trump destroyed the Chinese economy. He exposed the North Korean tyrant, Trump brought peace to the Middle East and he obliterated ISIS – something Barack Obama said would take generations.
What is Nikki Haley even talking about?
Nikki Haley really exposed herself here.
The sooner her campaign implodes the better it is for America.
The US can’t survive a warmonger like Nikki Haley.
Iowa Public Radio reported:
Haley has upped her appearances in the state ahead of the caucuses. During her recent town halls, she’s begun to speak on the differences between her foreign policy and Trump’s.
“I don’t agree with Trump praising these dictators,” she said. “You don’t go and say, ‘Hezbollah’s smart,’ you don’t congratulate the Chinese Communist Party on their 70th anniversary. You don’t praise President Xi a dozen times after he gave the world COVID. You just don’t do that. Instead, you let countries know what we expect of them. And now more than ever, we need to come at them strong. This is about preventing war.”
Haley says America “won’t survive” another term with Trump in office, and needs someone more forward-thinking.
“You can’t have someone who’s so focused on the past that they can’t see the future,” she said. “And that’s why I think Donald Trump shouldn’t be president — is not only does chaos follow him, but he’s not in the right state of mind to really look forward. He’s too busy wanting to fix the grievances of the past. We can’t have that, we won’t survive it.”