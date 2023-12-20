Unhinged Warmonger Nikki Haley Says America Won’t “Survive” Second Trump Term

Warmonger said what?

Nikki Haley upped her attacks on President Trump during her latest interview with far left Iowa Public Radio.

Haley said the country “won’t survive” another Trump term.

President Trump is the only president in her lifetime who did not bring America into war. Trump destroyed the Chinese economy. He exposed the North Korean tyrant, Trump brought peace to the Middle East and he obliterated ISIS – something Barack Obama said would take generations.

What is Nikki Haley even talking about?

Nikki Haley really exposed herself here.

The sooner her campaign implodes the better it is for America.

The US can’t survive a warmonger like Nikki Haley.

Iowa Public Radio reported: