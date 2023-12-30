Undocumented Migrants Will Qualify for Free Health Care in California on Jan. 1, 2024

For over a decade Democrats have called for free health care for illegal aliens in the United States.
Democrats were open to this idea back in 2009.
In 2018 California Democrat Gavin Newsome campaigned on the with to pay for universal healthcare for all illegal aliens.
In 2019 California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law to give taxpayer funded healthcare to illegal aliens.
In 2022 Newsome proposed a budget that would pay for all illegals to have free health care.
And now, in just two days, illegal aliens will qualify for free health care in the state of California.
That ought to keep the record flow of illegals to the United States to continue unabated.
There’s nothing like giving free health benefits to people who walk across the border into the US illegally.
The New York Post reported:
Cash-strapped California will ring in the new year by offering free health care to all undocumented immigrants who qualify for the state’s government-run health insurance program.
The state, which faces a $68 billion deficit in the next fiscal year, has been steadily expanding access to its Medi-Cal health insurance program for low-income residents, allowing undocumented children to qualify for the taxpayer-funded program in 2015, then expanding it under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom to cover undocumented adults between the ages of 19-25 and those over 50.
On Jan. 1, California will become the first state to offer free health care to all qualifying individuals — regardless of immigration status or age.
In May, Democrats in the California Legislature celebrated the budget deal struck by Newsom and state lawmakers that led to the latest Medi-Cal expansion, which will see some 700,000 undocumented immigrants, ages 26-49, obtain full coverage under the program.
“This historic investment speaks to California’s commitment to health care as a human right,” state Sen. María Elena Durazo (D-Los Angeles) said at the time.