Undocumented Migrants Will Qualify for Free Health Care in California on Jan. 1, 2024

For over a decade Democrats have called for free health care for illegal aliens in the United States.

Democrats were open to this idea back in 2009.

In 2018 California Democrat Gavin Newsome campaigned on the with to pay for universal healthcare for all illegal aliens.

In 2019 California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law to give taxpayer funded healthcare to illegal aliens.

In 2022 Newsome proposed a budget that would pay for all illegals to have free health care.

And now, in just two days, illegal aliens will qualify for free health care in the state of California.

That ought to keep the record flow of illegals to the United States to continue unabated.

There’s nothing like giving free health benefits to people who walk across the border into the US illegally.

