Ukraine Deputy Detonates Grenade in Council Meeting Live on Camera – One Dead, Dozens Injured

Ukraine deputy detonates grenade at council meeting. At least one person dead and several injured.

A Ukrainian deputy blew himself up with a grenade at a council meeting on Friday. At least 30 were injured in the blast.

Via Michael Elgort: A deputy of a local council in Zakarpatska oblast in Ukraine came to a meeting among deputies with a hand grenade and exploded it

Reportedly, he was killed himself there, almost 30 people were wounded

Via Mario Nawfal.

Deputy Serhii Batryn

Inferfax Ukraine reported on the blast.

In Zakarpattia, in the building of Keretsky village council, a deputy detonated grenades: 26 people were injured, six of them in severe condition, doctors are trying to resuscitate the bomber, the National Police of Ukraine said.

“Today at 11.37, line 102 received a message that one of the deputies exploded grenades in the building of Keretsky Council of Mukachevo district during a session meeting,” the National Police said on its Facebook page.

“According to preliminary information, as a result of the explosion, one person, the fuse itself, was killed, and 11 more people were injured,” the National Police said.

Later, the National Police updated information about the victims: “some 26 people were injured, six of whom are in serious condition.”

The National Police also said doctors are carrying out resuscitation measures against the man who blew up the grenades.

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
