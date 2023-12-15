Ukraine Deputy Detonates Grenade in Council Meeting Live on Camera – One Dead, Dozens Injured

A Ukrainian deputy blew himself up with a grenade at a council meeting on Friday. At least 30 were injured in the blast.

Via Michael Elgort: A deputy of a local council in Zakarpatska oblast in Ukraine came to a meeting among deputies with a hand grenade and exploded it

Reportedly, he was killed himself there, almost 30 people were wounded

Inferfax Ukraine reported on the blast.