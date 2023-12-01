Yikes! Nikki Haley Just Got the Endorsement That No Republican Wants – Ever

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has just been endorsed by… Jennifer Rubin of the Washington Post.

Gasp.

That is an endorsement that is not only unwanted by Republicans, but feared.

When you look up RINO afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome in the dictionary, Jennifer Rubin’s photo should be featured. Anyone who has followed her insane ramblings over the last several years knows this.

Rubin is one of those supposed conservatives who jettisoned every conservative position she ever claimed to hold, the instant Trump came on the scene. Very few people on the right even read her work anymore. She has become a darling of the left.

It’s Nikki Haley or bust for the GOP, @JRubinBlogger writes. https://t.co/upT8ptdSS5 — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) November 30, 2023

From the Washington Post:

Don’t get me wrong. She is an unabashed opportunist who has never fully denounced Trump. She even suggested she might pardon him. She’s enamored of trickle-down economics and more tax cuts for the rich. And her views on abortion are anathema to those who want women to retain first-class citizenship and control over their own lives. However, the question is not whether Americans strongly inclined to vote for President Biden would vote for her in the general election. The question is whether, if she managed to topple Trump, she would break with the MAGA cult of personality, decline to bow and scrape before Russian President Vladimir Putin, decline to weaponize the Justice Department against her enemies and return to some version of normal Republican politics. All indications suggest that, yes, she would refrain from subverting constitutional democracy if she somehow won the nomination and went on to win the presidency.

People are commenting on TwitterX:

Kiss of death for Nikki Haley. https://t.co/dCi2i6sriw — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) November 30, 2023

This is like having your stock lauded by Jim Cramer. — LoLNothingMatters (@DastDn) November 30, 2023

Nikki Haley can’t choose who gives her an endorsement, but she would be wise to publicly reject this one.