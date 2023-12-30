Two Portly Thugs Brutally Beat Helpless Chipotle Employee in South Carolina Over Paying Extra for Chicken – Male Youth Also Involved in Attack (VIDEO)

Lancaster County, South Carolina – Video footage has surfaced showing the moment a helpless Chipotle employee was brutally beaten by two portly thugs over a food dispute earlier this month, and police are searching for the suspects responsible.

Lancaster County Police on Friday announced they identified 36-year-old Jamel Bernard Williams and 34-year-old Kayla Nicole Pyle as two of the individuals responsible for the horrific attack and have issued arrest warrants. A teen boy was also involved but remains unidentified.

Both Williams and Pyle are from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Queen City News reported Friday that the horrifying encounter occurred just after 9 p.m. ET on December 10 at the Chipotle located at 10092 Charlotte Hwy. (U.S. 521) in Indian Land.

The outlet revealed that Pyle had entered the restaurant and placed an order, reportedly asking for extra chicken. When the employee taking her order informed her the extra chicken would come at an additional cost, Pyle started arguing with her.

After the dispute, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office reported that the young employee decided to end her shift after calling her mother, who told her to leave Chipotle and head home. But just as she was headed to the door, Williams entered from the other side of the restaurant and charged her.

Queen City News reports Williams, who is 6’3 and weighs 300 pounds, pushed the employee to the floor and began to brutally beat her while yanking her hair.

VIDEO:

Police said Pyle then joined in and smacked around the defenseless employee as well. The teen boy pulled and grabbed her to the point where she could no longer defend herself. Pyle then hit the employee again while still yanking her hair.

The vicious beatdown concluded with the Chipotle employee being grabbed by the hair and body-slammed onto the dining room floor. The two adult thugs fled the scene in a gray 2020-2021 Dodge Charger SRT with the unidentified male teenager.

The relationship between Williams, Pyle, and the juvenile is unknown.

The employee suffered a broken left hand from the assault but refused treatment at the scene. Queen City News reports she was then encouraged by her mother, the store manager, and responding deputies to seek treatment at the hospital.

Williams has been charged with 1st-degree assault and battery, while Pyle is charged with assault and battery in the second-degree.