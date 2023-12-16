Turbulence Looms as Southwest Airlines Union Denies Certification for Flight Attendants’ Votes on Tentative Agreement

Guest Post by Anonymous Southwest Crew Member

An atmosphere of uncertainty has enveloped the ongoing contract negotiations of Southwest Airlines flight attendants and Transport Workers Union Local 556. Recent events have given rise to allegations of questionable tactics and a lack of transparency on the part of TWU 556’s Executive Board.

Much of the controversy lies in the aftermath of the flight attendant’s decisive rejection of a tentative agreement last week by a margin of nearly two to one. Southwest’s flight attendants have been demanding higher pay and better work rules in the new contract. The previous contract came up for renewal in 2018. This new agreement would mean a 20% raise to next year.

Detroit News reported:

For five years, Transport Workers Union Local 556, the union which represents Southwest’s over 20,000 flight attendants has been fighting for a new contract with the Dallas-based carrier. The pandemic, however, put a pause on negotiations in 2020. Flight attendants will vote on the agreement beginning Nov. 16 to Dec. 8. For five years, Transport Workers Union Local 556, the union which represents Southwest’s over 20,000 flight attendants has been fighting for a new contract with the Dallas-based carrier. The pandemic, however, put a pause on negotiations in 2020. Flight attendants will vote on the agreement beginning Nov. 16 to Dec. 8. Alongside the pay rate increase beginning Jan. 1, flight attendants will get 3% annual raises on Jan. 1 in 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, resulting in a 36% increase over the life of the contract for flight attendants at top-of-scale and up to 90% for other seniorities. Also an “industry first,” according to Montgomery, is paid parental and maternity leave with insurance coverage. Flight attendants will also have a new reserve system, ending a 24-hour on-call period, and replacing it with three 12-hour shifts.

The problem is that for years we’ve also been asking for pay while boarding or extended ground time. Many people don’t realize that when the aircraft is on the ground, the majority of flight attendants are not getting paid.

Ironically, Delta (who is not unionized) recently became the first airline to offer paid compensation during boarding. Membership at Southwest has been vocal in asking for this as well, but it has fallen on deaf ears. This likely contributed to an overwhelming rejection of the latest tentative agreement put forth by the union.

During the holiday meltdown of 2022 flight attendants sat around for hours, many of them sleeping on floors of airports or getting hotel rooms on their own dime because crew schedulers could not be reached. Wait times of 16 hours were not uncommon when trying to get in touch with the company to secure lodging or where to fly to next.

Flight attendants and pilots are the front-line employees of an airline and, for so long, have been ignored by management when operations go haywire. Last Christmas was a perfect example of that. Anyone who worked through that debacle needs more than verbal reassurance that it will never happen again. We’ve heard that before.

The other problem is these negotiations tend to drag on for years and years-in many cases well past the “expiration date” of the signed agreement. This has become the norm. So, while figures like a 20% raise may sound significant to some, in an environment of compounding inflation year over year, many are weary of locking in a pay scale that may quickly be outpaced by our volatile economy.

Fast forward, what followed was a delayed response from TWU 556, which, almost five days later, claimed the voting process had, in fact, been compromised and they would not be able to certify the results of the election.

That email is included below:

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, the Executive Board was made aware by the TWU Local 556 Board of Election (BOE) that the security in our voting process was compromised. Regrettably, the BOE has notified the Executive Board that they cannot confirm the accuracy of the results of the Tentative Agreement vote because of this issue. True Ballot, the third-party vendor responsible for administering the voting process, has acknowledged its role in the situation. The TWU Local 556 legal team is actively exploring all available options to rectify this matter. We have full confidence in the next steps for the BOE to conduct a fair and accurate re-vote that upholds the sanctity of your votes. We are committed to keeping our Membership informed of the situation’s developments and will communicate directly with you as this situation unfolds. You received a correspondence directly from the BOE and you will also receive correspondence from the third-party voting vendor, True Ballot. To address any questions or concerns you may have, the BOE and Executive Board will be hosting a Zoom meeting soon. Details for this meeting will be communicated to you promptly. To be clear, your Executive Board deems it absolutely unacceptable that the integrity of our voting process was compromised. This in no way will be tolerated, and we will work diligently to resolve this matter to ensure the sanctity of the voting process.We appreciate your understanding and patience. TWU 556