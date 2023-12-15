Tucker Carlson’s Media Company Savagely Trolls Liberal Corporate Media Outlets Outside their Headquarters With Trucks Carrying a Blunt Message (PHOTOS)

President Donald Trump may have a bit of competition in the world’s greatest troll department. Tucker Carlson, via his new media company, unleashed a creative advertising campaign brutally mocking the liberal establishment press in a fashion that would likely make Trump proud.

Tucker Carlson Media (TCM) shared photos obtained by the Daily Mail showing trucks advertising for Tucker’s new network parked out in front of the corporate media headquarters of CNN, The Washington Post, The New York Times, and NBC.

The advertisements on the trucks show a photograph of Carlson with the following blunt message: “Corporate Media Is Dead.”

LOOK:

Another truck appeared in front of the Washington Monument so everyday residents and tourists would receive the message.

Tucker also spoke to the Daily Mail Thursday in an exclusive interview about his new network and had a straightforward message to the legacy media: “You’re doomed.”

They’re doomed. And on some level, they know they’re doomed, which is why they’re hysterical. The era of dominance by a few big media companies, the era of total control over all information by you know, nine people, that’s done.

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila reported that Tucker launched his brand new media company this week, eight months after his exit from Fox News. Tucker will host new shows that include “long-form interviews, commentaries, news reporting, and in-depth investigations,” according to a TCM press release.

Tucker released the following statement after the announcement:

News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. We plan to tell the truth about things that matter – clearly and without fear.

It is safe to say that with this creative campaign, Tucker is already off to a great start. The next question on many conservatives’ minds is whether a truck will appear in front of his last employer’s headquarters next.