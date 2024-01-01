Tucker Carlson Warns Over Escalating Threats to Ex-President Trump, Suggests Possible Assassination Risk (VIDEO)

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson expressed deep concerns over what he perceives as escalating threats to former President Donald Trump, suggesting that the progression of opposition could ultimately lead to an assassination attempt.

In an intense discussion with former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, Tucker Carlson considered the series of actions taken against Donald Trump since his time in office — from protests and impeachment to recent indictments — and posited that the next step in an escalating sequence could be an assassination attempt.

“I mean, just chart it out. In the case of Trump, they started with protests. They moved to impeachment. Now they’re at indictment. None of it has worked. What’s next? What could possibly be next? If you felt and you really believed, and a lot of them do, that the worst thing that could happen to the country and more specifically to you in the professional class is to have Donald Trump as President. And everything you have tried has failed. And they have been accelerating steps, protests, impeachment, indictment,” said Carlson.

“How many more arrows do you have in your quiver? And what’s the next one? And of course, it’s assassination. And assassination happens around the world,” he added.

Carlson acknowledged bringing up the subject directly with Trump, noting that the former president did not engage on the topic. However, he stressed that the reality, as he sees it, necessitates facing the possibility of such an extreme scenario head-on.

“I said it directly to Trump, by the way, because it’s so obvious… And he did not engage with me at all on that subject. And I don’t know what he actually thinks of it, but he’s smart, and so he must know that that’s true,” said Carlson.

