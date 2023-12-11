Tucker Carlson Launches New Video Service Called ‘Tucker Carlson Network’

Tucker Carlson on Monday officially launched a new video service called “Tucker Carlson Network.”

“Carlson to host multiple new shows that include long-form interviews, commentaries, news reporting and in-depth investigations,” the press release read.

“Tucker Carlson Network, a new video subscription service officially launched at TuckerCarlson.com announced Tucker Carlson, Neil Patel and Justice Wells. Patel is the company’s CEO running business operations. Wells is president and oversees all programming and content.”

Tucker released a statement: “News coverage in the West has become a tool of repression. Reporters no longer reveal essential information to the public; they work to hide it. We plan to tell the truth about things that matter – clearly and without fear.”

The Tucker Carlson Network (TCN) “will be home to multiple new programs. Access to both free ad-supported and paid premium video content will be available on TuckerCarlson.com. Carlson’s non-subscriber video content will continue to be available on X. And audio versions of that content will be available as a podcast titled “The Tucker Carlson Podcast.”

Tucker launched episode one of his show on X in June after Fox News fired him earlier this year.

Tucker Carlson was ousted from Fox News in April after the outlet settled with Dominion Voting Systems. He then accused Fox News of fraud and breach of contract.

Fox News responded and said Tucker Carlson violated his contract when he posted his show to X/Twitter.