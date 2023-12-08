Trump Wins Voter Organized Straw Poll at Republican Debate in Georgia – Despite Not Being There

Voters in Georgia who were viewing the debate in Georgia last night at a watch party where they organized a straw poll.

Trump ran away with the poll despite the fact that he wasn’t even at the debate.

Trump’s decision to sit out of the Republican primary debates does not seem to have hurt him at all. In fact, it may have helped him.

Breitbart News reports:

Donald Trump Wins Voter-Organized Debate Straw Poll in Georgia Despite Not Debating Former President Donald Trump won a post-debate straw poll of 30 voters in Georgia, which they organized themselves, as reported on NBC’s Meet the Press Special following Wednesday’s debate, held by NewsNation. According to NBC News campaign embed reporter Nnamdi Egwuonwu, “despite not being on stage,” Trump ran away with the tally at the Atlanta watch party, taking 18 of the 30 votes. Egwuonwu noted viewers tracked their opinions throughout the evening. Of the candidates who actually debated, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy took the most votes, five, followed by Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) with two. Just one person believed that former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley won the fourth Republican debate in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, while one other dubbed former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) the winner.

This is hilarious. Watch:

WATCH: NBC News Campaign Embed @NnamEgwuon watched tonight’s debate with a group of about 30 Georgia voters who, on their own, organized a straw poll. The results: Haley: 1

Christie: 1

DeSantis: 2

Ramaswamy: 5

Trump, despite not being on stage: 18 pic.twitter.com/K9R56Yfu2V — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 7, 2023

Trump is miles ahead of the other contenders for the GOP nomination in official polls. It’s extremely difficult to see how any of them could surpass him before primary voting begins.