Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says ‘Desperate’ Colorado Ruling to Keep Trump off Primary Ballot ‘Will Be Overturned by the Supreme Court’

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alina Habba, says that the ruling to keep him off of the Republican primary ballot in Colorado will be overturned by the US Supreme Court.

Habba said that the ruling is an attempt to stop Trump “by any means necessary.”

“I find it ironic that there’s a January 6 charge pending, but due process doesn’t matter because Colorado’s liberal judges want to take him off the ballot because they can’t beat Biden in the ballots,” Habba told Breitbart News, adding that it is “not a constitutional decision,” and “it will be overturned by the Supreme Court.”

“I have no question in my mind,” Habba continued.

Habba said that the decision was made by judges who view themselves as “pioneers for the liberal radical left.”

“You’re not a pioneer. You’re going to look ridiculous. You do not understand due process. You do not understand the Constitution. You are literally a state-level court that is going to look ridiculous, okay, when the Supreme Court — whether you’re a federal judge or a state judge — when the Supreme Court overturns you, that’s not a good look,” Habba said.

“And there is no question in my mind. Due process exists for a reason. There has to be some America left,” she said, emphasizing that the decision was absolutely “ridiculous.”

“I’m not even concerned that the Supreme Court will make the right decision here,” she continued.

The lawyer said that the ruling “flies in the face of any kind of rational, legal mind.”

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, and it’s so desperate. It’s just so desperate,” Habba said.

“We can’t even, we don’t even have the option in Colorado to vote for who we want. The leading candidate, we don’t even have the option because they’re so afraid,” she said, calling out the “anti-American, self-interested behavior that they will go as far as to take away your option to vote for President Trump.”

“That is so sad and pathetic, frankly. I mean, it’s just ridiculous. I have no words. I’m rarely speechless, as you know. But I am speechless,” she said.

Habbas said the ruling is “about stealing 2024 because they can’t win.”

“So they already did the Russia hoax. They got caught on that. So now we have to do something different. That’s what this is. The radical left is desperate, and it’s obvious and pathetic,” she added.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court disqualified President Donald Trump from appearing on the 2024 GOP presidential primary ballot after ruling that he was “involved in aiding an insurrection on January 6, 2021.”

“A majority of the court holds that President Trump is disqualified from holding the office of President under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment of the United States Constitution,” the ruling said. “Because he is disqualified, it would be a wrongful act under the Election Code for the Colorado Secretary of State to list him as a candidate on the presidential primary ballot.”

Trump has not been charged or convicted of insurrection.