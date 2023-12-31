Trump Campaign Slams Nikki Haley as ‘the Enemy of the Working-Class’ and Gives Her New Nickname

Former President Donald Trump slammed neoconservative presidential candidate Nikki Haley as “the enemy of the working class” on Friday.

Trump also gave Haley a new nickname — “Nikki New Taxes.”

The former president previously referred to the hawkish candidate as “bird brain.”

In a press release titled “KISS OF DEATH: Nikki New Taxes,” the campaign warned that Haley “pushed for a WHOPPING 60% increase in the state gas tax in South Carolina after promising voters she would never do so.”

“She also voted for an unconscionable 20% increase in the state sales tax, making her the enemy of the working-class and an ally of lobbyist cronies taking advantage of impressionable politicians looking for their approval,” the campaign continued.

The press release explained, “Nikki Haley’s shameful record as governor has now been exposed, and voters are witnessing who she really is: a tax wielding politician who is more interested in doing the bidding of her puppetmasters instead of doing what’s right for the American people.”

Team Trump has given Nikki Haley two nicknames in the last 24 hours: * “Beijing Nikki” * “Nikki New Taxes” (see reply) These monikers come in addition to Trump’s own handle for Haley (“Birdbrain”).

. https://t.co/Fydnsicwon — Vince Manfeld (@AureliusStoic1) December 30, 2023

“To make matters worse, she has promoted entitlement reform, RINO talk for ripping away Medicare and Social Security and increasing the retirement age,” the press release concluded. “How much longer do you want to force people to slave away just so they can earn what they have been promised, Nikki?”

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung added, “The truth is finally coming out about Nikki Haley’s troublesome record showing her total disdain for the working-class and a willingness to sellout to lobbyist parasites.”

In 2019, Haley was elected to Boeing’s board of directors months after leaving her post in the Trump administration.

Soon after, the former UN ambassador purchased a $2.4 million waterfront estate on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Nikki Haley’s $2.5M SC mansion You can’t defeat a corrupt sellout by nominating a corrupt sellout pic.twitter.com/2AWmAgQXld — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 28, 2023

“Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration,” the New York Post reported at the time.

The report added, “Haley had a net worth of less than $1 million when she surprisingly called it quits in 2018.”