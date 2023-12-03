“Trump Became the Nominee – When the FBI Went Through His Wife’s Underwear Drawer” – Tucker Carlson on How Trump Won the Primary back in 2022 (VIDEO)

Tucker Carlson joined the popular All-In Podcast last week to discuss his departure from FOX News, media control, and the current political landscape.

During his interview Tucker remarked on what he believes was the moment President Donald Trump won the 2024 primary.

Tucker Carlson: The New York Times had a piece. I think it was Jonathan Swan, who’s smart, and had a piece telling you what you already knew, kind of, but proving it with numbers. That Trump became the nominee in August of last year, 2022, when the FBI went through his wife’s underwear drawer in his house. Like, that was so insane that even if you’re like, “Oh, I can’t deal with more Trump… And he didn’t actually really do anything… Put Jared in charge.”

There are lots of frustrations you could have about Trump if you supported Trump, and you could be disappointed. But the second the FBI raids his house on a documents charge, and anyone from Washington, as I am, can tell you that’s, like, insane! Every, that’s, like, so common. If they’re charging him for that, that’s a joke. Where are the felonies he supposedly committed? I was led to believe he murdered people and buried them in the Meadowlands.

Do you know what mean? Like, that’s the best they got when they did that. I know for a fact, and this piece showed it, but I knew it already. A lot of people are know, I have mixed feelings about Trump, or I don’t want to deal with more Trump drama. But if this is allowed to happen, our system won’t continue. That’s so outrageous that I mean, let’s just stop lying about it. That’s a political prosecution. You can’t have that. That of the presidential frontrunner. You can’t have that. We already did it with Nixon. You can’t do that again. And so I think that’s the key to his surge. I really do think that.