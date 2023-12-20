UPDATE: Biden Regime Removes Iconic Confederate Reconciliation Memorial at Arlington Cemetery After Trump-Appointed Judge Clears the Way – Judge Takes Shot at Memorial During Hearing

A Trump-appointed federal judge allowed the Biden regime to remove an iconic Confederate memorial promoting reconciliation between the Union and the Confederacy at Arlington Cemetery, lifting an injunction issued the day prior. He also had some choice words for the statue itself.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, on Sunday, the Biden regime moved in demolition crews to remove the Confederate Reconciliation statue, which was dedicated by President Calvin Coolidge in 1924 in Arlington Cemetery.

John Reid from Richmond’s Morning News captured photos of this grave assault on American history and unity.

While U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston granted opponents of the removal a reprieve Monday by issuing a temporary restraining order and scheduled a hearing on the matter Tuesday. He had received a phone call from supporters of the memorial who said that the gravesites adjacent to the memorial were being desecrated and disturbed while contractors were beginning to remove it.

BREAKING: Trump appointed U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston has issued a restraining order halting the removal of a Confederate memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. The memorial removal began on Monday but was halted after Alston’s order was issued. Alston explained that… pic.twitter.com/FKQS2aEVPe — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 18, 2023

But after the hearing, NBC Washington revealed Alston gave the green light to continue the erasure of American history.

The judge explained in his ruling that he toured the site on Tuesday and saw the site being treated “respectfully.”

“I saw no desecration of any graves, Alston said. “The grass wasn’t even disturbed.”

It also became clear that Alston was no fan of the memorial. The judge slammed the statue, claiming it does not promote reconciliation at all.

Alston said the memorial depicts multiple offensive things, such as “slave running after his ‘massa’” while he walks down the road. “What is reconciling about that?” he asked.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, an ardent opponent of the memorial’s removal, has arranged to save the memorial from destruction. It will be moved to land owned by the Virginia Military Institute at New Market Battlefield State Historical Park in the Shenandoah Valley.

As Jim Hoft previously reported, Congress voted to remove the statue earlier this year – 41 Republicans joined Democrats – to move forward with the destruction of this statue. Thanks to this disgraceful move, American taxpayers will cough up millions of dollars to appease the radical left.

The slippery slope will not end at the Confederacy, either. Our Founding Fathers and Abraham Lincoln are next on far-left’s menu. Just watch.

UPDATE: NBC Washington reports the monument has been removed.