Tristan Tate: J6 Protesters Should Have Just Had Anal Sex in Capitol Instead of Marching Around Waving Flags – Apparently That’s Perfectly Acceptable

by
Flag waving grandma on January 6 who was later arrested by the FBI and Democrat staffer having sex in office building

Over 1,200 Americans have been arrested in connection with the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

American Gulag website provides current information about each prisoner, including relevant news articles, an arrest map, and list of those currently incarcerated.

Chris Wray’s FBI is still out arresting innocent Americans who walked through the US Capitol with American flags.

The FBI lost track of how many undercover agents they had out in the Trump crowd that day.

It was a setup and highly organized.

The organizers even purposely placed no toilets near the Capitol to lure innocent Americans inside – Then arrest them later.

Police Helped Elderly Pastor And His Son Find the Bathroom In The Capitol Building On January 6, Now They Are Facing 3 Years In Prison: ‘This is Outright Intimidation Tactics’… ‘You Have No Rights’

Grandma’s with flags walking through the US Capitol are dangerous insurrectionists.

But anal sex in the US Senate committee rooms is OK?

Democrats do the darnedest things.

Tristan Tate tweeted this out earlier today after naked Democrat staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski was filmed having anal sex in the Capitol Office Building.
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

