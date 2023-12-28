Tragic: Video Footage of Dixie Chicks Founder Laura Lynch’s Fatal Car Accident Released

Video footage of the horrific car crash that resulted in the untimely death of Laura Lynch, the founding member of the famed country music group The Chicks (formerly known as the Dixie Chicks), has been released to the public. Laura Lynch was 65 years old.

The accident, occurring just outside of El Paso, Texas, was captured on video and posted by an eyewitness on TikTok under the username @mavmoto182.

The footage displayed a harrowing scene with the wreckage of a burnt and mangled Ford F-150, the vehicle Lynch was driving at the time of the collision.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the catastrophic event took place on a Friday afternoon when a westbound truck, attempting to overtake two other vehicles, veered into the eastbound lane, striking Laura Lynch’s truck head-on.

TikTok user Mavmoto, whose wife and children were just two cars behind the accident, detailed the horrific scene in a video posted online.

He explained that his family was returning to their camper in Carlsbad after some last-minute Christmas shopping in El Paso. The stretch of road where the accident happened was a three-lane area, with two lanes going westbound and one eastbound, bordered by guardrails.

According to MavMoto, the truck involved in the accident recklessly attempted to overtake two vehicles in the westbound lane, swerving into the eastbound lane where it collided head-on with Lynch’s car. The impact was severe, and despite the efforts of bystanders, Lynch was found without a pulse, her car rapidly catching fire.

A courageous attempt was made by another driver to rescue the occupants of both vehicles. The driver of the truck was extracted from the flaming wreckage, sustaining burns but reportedly avoiding life-threatening injuries. However, Lynch was pronounced dead at the scene.

Laura Lynch, an integral part of the original quartet that formed The Chicks in 1988 alongside Robin Lynn Macy and sisters Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire, provided both the lead vocals and played upright bass for the group’s early albums.

The band took to Instagram to express their condolences: