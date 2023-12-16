Tom MacDonald Teases New Song Release With Christmas Parody “Frosty the Snow They/Them”

Canadian rapper Tom MacDonald has made a career of calling out the woke agenda.

His song “Fake Woke” reached Number One on the all-genre US iTunes song sales chart in January of 2021.

The anti-SJW song “Snowflakes” reached #1 on the iTunes all-genre sales listing in June of 2021.

In the lead-up to the release of a new music video on Friday, MacDonald teased a snippet from a Christmas parody song, “Frosty the Snow They/Them,” set to the tune of the classic “Frosty the Snowman.”

Watch:

Frosty The SnowThey/Them Seriously though…y’all ready for this new video on Friday?! I can’t wait!!! pic.twitter.com/ccMtay3RdM — Tom MacDonald (@IAMTOMMACDONALD) December 12, 2023

Here are the lyrics:

Frosty the Snow They/Them is offended by your right

To have freedom of speech and a firearm, hates himself ’cause he’s white

Frosty the Snow They/Them is progressive as can be

He thinks girls are boys and the boys are girls and men can birth babies

There must have been some stupid somewhere deep inside his brain

But snowflakes melt when it gets hot, new video Friday

Oh Tom MacDonald, has a video for you

Dropping this Friday at 9:00 am

Don’t miss it because it’s f***ing awesome!

The saucy Christmas snippet was the teaser for MacDonald’s new song “Stronger.”