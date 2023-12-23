Three Youths Arrested On Suspicion Of Grand Theft In La Quinta, California

Two women and a man have been charged with felony thefts in Riverside County, including a recent theft from a La Quinta business in California worth $2300.

Khamyra Smith, 19, of Moreno Valley, and 18-year-olds Derrick Yanders of Fontana and Chynae Welch of Eastvale have each been charged with one felony count of grand theft over $950, per their court documents.

Smith and Welch were set to be arraigned Friday afternoon at the Larson Justice Center in Indio. However, at this time, no arraignment date is scheduled for Yanders.

Law enforcement officers from the Thermal Sheriff’s station arrived at the scene of the crime at around 4 p.m. after receiving a tip from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team on Wednesday about a car that was associated with organized retail theft in Palm Desert, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. Mark Chlarson who spoke with local news.

Deputies responded to the 78700 block of Highway 111 in La Quinta. They were able to locate the stolen car, with some help from the Indian Wells and Palm Desert Enforcement Teams, who met them in the parking lot of a shopping center, according to Chlarson.

“They detained the subjects after they exited a store,” Chlarson wrote in a statement. “The investigation found the subjects removed $2300 of merchandise from a business and made no attempts to pay for the merchandise.”

Yanders was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio due to his age but was released on $10,000 bond as of Thursday, according to inmate records.

Both Smith and Welch are currently being held at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on $10,000 bail.

The California Penal Code § 487 defines “grand theft” as stealing more than $950 worth of personal property, real estate, money, or labor. Stealing $950 or less is treated as the lesser crime of petty theft.

Anyone with additional information on the thefts is being asked to call Deputy B. Martinez with the Thermal Sheriff station’s La Quinta Special Enforcement Team at 760-863-8990 or Valley Crimestoppers anonymously at 760-341-7867 (STOP).