THOUSANDS of Military-Age Men From India, Middle East and Africa Invade Eagle Pass and Lukeville (VIDEO)

Thousands of military-age men from India, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East invaded Eagle Pass and Lukeville on Wednesday.

December is on track to be a record month for illegal border crossings. According to Customs and Border Protection, more than 300,000 illegals will likely pour into the US in December on Joe Biden’s open border invitation.

Video posted to X by NewsNation correspondent Jorge Ventura showed thousands of illegals – mainly military-age males – at the Eagle Pass, Texas port of entry waiting to be processed.

Border Patrol agents are overwhelmed and thousands more are on the way.

Meanwhile, in Lukeville, Arizona…

Illegal aliens from all over the world invaded the Tucson sector of Arizona on Wednesday.

Border Patrol agents are outnumbered in Lukeville.

“Hundreds of illegal immigrants here in Lukeville, AZ now marching towards an outdoor processing area set up by Border Patrol. 500+ came through a breach in the border wall hours ago. There are only a handful of agents here to handle this huge group as Border Patrol remains stretched thin,” Fox News reporter Bill Melugin said.

Bill Melugin asked a group of Indian men who illegally crossed into Lukeville how they got to the US and they pretended they only speak Punjabi.

It appears the Indian invaders were coached by NGOs not to speak about their journey to the US.

A mass of thousands of illegal aliens waiting to be processed by Border Patrol at the Eagle Pass port of entry were spotted after they invaded Texas on Monday.

The invasion was like nothing we’ve ever seen.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Tuesday evening began flying illegal aliens to sanctuary cities.

