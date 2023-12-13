“This Is an Unprecedented Injury-to-Kill Ratio” – Dr. James Thorp Reveals Dangers of COVID Vaccines on ‘Gateway: Beyond the Headlines’ (Video)

On Monday, Dr. James Thorp joined Ivory Hecker on Gateway: Beyond the Headlines to discuss the discovery of DNA fragments in the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and its impact on human DNA.

Ivory Hecker: When you read this, from Dr. Ladapo, saying there’s a detection of DNA fragments in COVID MRNA vaccines, the average American is going to think, ‘Oh my gosh, are my genes being…is the DNA being changed in my body?’

Is that what’s happening? Can you explain to people in layman’s terms?

Dr. James Thorp: Yes, that’s a distinct possibility. This has been proven in vitro, meaning in the laboratory. We haven’t proven that as solidly as we would like in real-life human beings, but certainly, all of the machinery is there to reverse-transcribe the synthetic, deadly MRNA in these gene products to the human being.

Having said that, I’m not too impressed with Ladapo nor with his Attorney General Ashley Moody nor with DeSantis. They are a day late and a dollar short. The Attorney General, all three of them, have not responded to any of my communications over the last two years.

So yes, I applaud this, but it is a day late and a dollar short.

It’s extraordinarily important for the American people to know that listen, there is an avalanche of data. This is no longer a theory.

We have Denis Rancourt’s data, one of the preeminent mathematicians and researchers in the world, and he’s clearly shown that this vaccine has killed, killed, 17 million people. The injury-to-kill ratio is 34.4 so globally, (its) killed and injured 602 million people globally.

In the United States, that would translate to approximately 700,000 Americans killed and about 2.5 million injured.

This is an unprecedented injury-to-kill ratio, really in all of medicine, and really in military warfare.

It’s a day late and a dollar short, these deadly gene products should have been removed from the market and from Florida, two years ago.