THICK AS THIEVES: Clinton and Epstein – 1993-2013

The close relationship between Bill Clinton and the King of Pedophiles is disturbing for all but the most dedicated DNC shills.

In the run up to the unsealing of the list of 170 high-profile associates of Jeffrey Epstein, it surfaced that there’s ‘former president’ on that list.

While we can’t be sure yet about who is this person, this article of mine shows a bit of the open source information available about two decades of relationship between Bill Clinton and Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Read: Who Could it Be? “FORMER PRESIDENT” and Several Well-Known Individuals Will be Named in List of More than 170 Associates of Jeffrey Epstein Set to be Unsealed – Three Names Will Remain Sealed (VIDEO)

In the years when Jeffrey Epstein held court like a Jay Gatsby from hell, many wealthy and celebrated people from all areas of society were drawn into the vortex, so to speak, of the so-called International Moneyman of Mystery.

Vanity Fair, in 2003, reported: ‘Epstein is known about town as a man who loves women—lots of them, mostly young.’

­It is not impossible that many good, honest people may have been present at functions and events, unaware of the inner workings of the trafficking and blackmail machine that Epstein allegedly operated with his best friend and partner in crime, Ghislaine Maxwell.

He needed them, the innocent bystanders, to transition from a glorified high-school math teacher to the seemingly legendary financial wizard and sponsor of philanthropy that he wanted to become.

That’s the reason why the infamous “black book” is not just a list of accomplices, victims and marks. It also had contacts for people who were in their lives to render some sort of veneer of sophistication and power.

But one thing is clear: the minute your relationship with them turned recreational, and you decided to avail yourself of the criminal opportunities that their friendship could provide, Epstein and Maxwell would be filming you to get kompromat.

“Friends don’t tape friends,” Prince Andrew’s cousin Christina Oxenberg made a point to remind us. But Epstein and Maxwell did tape, including her Royal cousin.

That is why the close relationship between former US president Bill Clinton and the King of Pedophiles is so disturbing for all but the most dedicated DNC shills.

A dispassionate look at the documentation made available so far shows that their relationship was not a mere occasional brushing of the shoulder in public events over the years. They rather appear to be thick as thieves for a long period of their lives.

In 1993, Jeffrey Epstein had gained power of attorney for Les Wexner, who called him “a most loyal friend.”

“Jeffrey sees it in chivalrous terms. He does not pick a fight, but if there is a fight, he will let you choose your weapon.”

However, danger was approaching him as he prosecutors charged his former boss Hoffenberg. Epstein was initially named co-conspirator.

Hoffenberg claimed before a grand jury in Illinois, that he and Epstein came up with a scheme to steal $53 million of insurance companies’ bonds.

“I thought Jeffrey was the best hustler on two feet,” Hoffenberg said. “Talent, charisma, genius, criminal mastermind. We had a thing that could make a lot of money. We called it Ponzi.”

As for Bill Clinton, his election was closely followed by the Whitewater scandal. By 1993, was dealing with the Travelgate Scandal, and also, the death of White House lawyer Vince Foster, who was found dead in a Virginia park. Republican lawmakers and conservatives suggested foul play in the death.

THE ILLUSTRATED EPSTEIN/CLINTON TIMELINE

1993: Epstein and Maxwell attend White House dinner. Epstein makes 10k donation to White House Foundation.

In September 28th, 1993, Epstein and Maxwell are documented to be attending a White House donor party with the Clintons.

A few days later, on October 4th, there is documentation of Epstein making a 10k donation to the White House Foundation.

1994: Epstein cleared from investigations around Hoffenberg.

Coincidence or not, right after making his donation to the WH Foundation, Epstein gets out of the focus of Tower Financial Ponzi Scheme prosecution.

In court hearings, FBI reports and affidavits throughout 1994 and 1995, prosecutors and FBI agents referred to Hoffenberg’s “co-conspirators,” “confederates” and “others” – no more mention of him.

Yet, he was never charged. His name, initially included in prosecutors’ descriptions of the scheme, quickly vanished from the record.

1995: Epstein is made director of the Wexner Foundation and Wexner Heritage Foundation.

Epstein made millions in fees by managing Wexner’s financial affairs.

Epstein often attended Victoria’s Secret fashion shows, and hosted the models at his New York City home, as well as ‘helping aspiring models get work with the company’.

If you know what I mean.

1997 – The Clinton Foundation is launched.

It has surfaced later on, during his prosecution in Florida, a letter by Epstein’s lawyers filed in court, stating that Jeffrey Epstein had helped conceive and launch the Clinton Foundation to the tune of $4 million.

[The same unchallenged claim was later made by Ghislaine Maxwell at her trial]

Let me repeat: Epstein’s legal team made the UNCHALLENGED claim that the soon-to-be convicted sex offender had been one of the people that conceived and launched the Clinton Foundation.

2002/2003 – 27 Flights on Lolita Express.

We all know that birds of a feather fly and flock together.

Bill Clinton had a Lolita Express’ Frequent Flyer Mileage card: Clinton has 27 documented flights on Epstein’s plane, some of it DURING OFFICIAL CLINTON FOUNDATION TRIPS.

YES, YOU READ IT RIGHT.

Official Clinton Foundation trips on the Lolita Express. Makes some sense, if only in retrospect.

Lately, images of Clinton pictured embraced with sex slave Chauntae Davis have surfaced, and also receiving massage on Airport Lobby from the same young girl.

Around 2001: Epstein victim claims to have seen Clinton on the ‘Pedophile Island’.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre said, in correspondence to her lawyers, that Clinton visited the private Caribbean island of Little Saint James some time after his presidency ended, in 2001.

Virginia Giuffre told investigators that she, Ghislaine Maxwell and two other ‘young girls’ from New York were also on the island at the time.

When she asked Epstein what Clinton was doing on the island, she claims the King of Pedophiles laughed and said: ‘He owes me a favor.’

‘He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious, or if it was just a joke,’ she said.

2005-2006: Investigation of Palm Beach PD takes place.

This is the point where most narratives of the Epstein case begin, but for the purposes of our story here, it’s a moment when all the major developments had already taken place, and the tragic consequences were just about to unfold.

The Palm Beach PD investigation made it clear Epstein was training his trafficking victims as sex slaves.

2006 – Charges are filed that could put Epstein behind bars for the rest of his life.

In the same year that he was fighting for his survival and his liberty, Epstein made a sizable donation to the same Clinton Foundation he claims to have helped build.

His charity, the C.O.U.Q. Foundation, donated $25,000 to Bill and Hillary Clinton’s charity, according to C.O.U.Q.’s 2006 tax return. The group is listed among past and present donors on the Clinton Foundation’s website.

2007: Hillary Clinton gave Ghislaine Maxwell’s nephew a job at US State Department.

Alexander Djerassi was given his first job with the former First Lady straight out of college, and was given “special treatment” by Clinton.

2008 – The sweetheart plea deal for Epstein is reached.

It was the second time he evaded justice for his crimes.

Also, on both occasions, Epstein made a donation to a Foundation run by Clinton right before his escape from punishment. It can be just a coincidence, if you believe in that.

We now know for a fact that powerful people told then-US Attorney Alex Acosta to stand down because “Epstein belonged to intelligence.”

2009: Chelsea and Maxwell partying on boat.

2010: Maxwell on Chelsea’s wedding.

Ghislaine Maxwell became a close friend of Chelsea Clinton. The family grew close with Maxwell after Clinton left office in early 2001.

“The Clintons were relatively intimate with her,” said a friend of Maxwell’s. “She ended up being close to the family because she and Chelsea ended up becoming close.”

She vacationed on a yacht with Chelsea in 2009 and attended her wedding to Marc Mezvinsky the following year.

2011: Epstein downplays his Florida conviction.

The new, free Epstein, believing himself shielded by an NPA (Non-Prosecute Agreement), tells the New York Post, “I’m not a sexual predator, I’m an ‘offender’. It’s the difference between a murderer and a person who steals a bagel.”

2012: Epstein buys a painting of Clinton in drag, sporting a blue dress.

2013: Maxwell was still in good standing with the CGI.

Maxwell was associated with the Clinton Global Initiative as recently as 2013, when it promoted a “commitment to action” by a group that included Maxwell’s environmental nonprofit, the TerrarMar Project, which she shuttered in the wake of Epstein’s arrest.

When former President Bill Clinton instructs his PR team to downplay his association with the Epstein ring like it was of no consequence, he is insulting the public’s intelligence.

Bill and Jeff got on famously, and made the most logical bedfellows. Thick as thieves.

Read more: