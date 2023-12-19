“They Want to Take Credit for It So They Can Fundraise” – GOP Takes Credit for Scott Presler’s Voter Registration Efforts in Beaver County, PA – Scott Presler Fires Back

On Monday the Republican Party under the absent leadership of Ronna McDaniel announced they had “flipped” Beaver County Pennsylvania from blue to red.

The GOP announced, “Big news! Beaver County, PA has officially flipped from blue to red. There are now more registered Republicans than Democrats! Together with @PAGOP our data-driven ground game has been in Pennsylvania registering voters since 2016 and has never left! On to November!

In response to this tweet by the GOP, DC Draino accused Ronna McRomney and the Republican Party of tealing credit for Scott Presler’s voter registration efforts in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

Ronna McRomney is now stealing credit for @ScottPresler’s voter registration efforts in Beaver County, PA This woman is shameless https://t.co/2PzjdK059B — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 19, 2023

The Gateway Pundit reached out to conservative activist Scott Presler on Tuesday. We asked Scott about his work in Beaver County and neighboring Butler County Pennsylvania.

Scott Presler has been working in Beaver County Pennsylvania since last year. Scott told us at the beginning of 2023, the Republican Party was down 1,777 voters to the Beaver County Democrats. Today, after several months of voter drives and door knocking and county events, Scott Presler and Beaver County GOP Chair Roman Kozak, and several volunteers were able to flip the county from blue to red.

Scott told TGP that the Republican Party is trying to take credit for the months of work and planning by Scott, Roman and their volunteers. Scott Presler had this to say about the national Republican Party, “They want to take credit so they can use it to fundraise. The local leaders did this.”

Of course, this bothers Scott because he has all of the people and volunteers and accomplishes so much without any resources. The Republican Party is not funding Scott Presler and it is clear that they should be.

Scott Presler sent us several tweets from Beaver County this past year.

Congratulations, Scott Presler! Roman Kozak and the Beaver County volunteers!

Beaver County, PA A week ago, democrats had an advantage of 1,611 voter registrations. Today, that lead has been narrowed to 1,569. -42 If you live in Beaver County — which borders East Palestine — I want to hear from you. Let’s flip it red. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) February 23, 2023

Within 10 minutes of knocking on unaffiliated voters’ doors in Beaver County, we converted a Filipina immigrant to Republican. +1 for the Republican Party in PA I’m the happiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/6y6EP6eezu — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 20, 2023

Thank you to @erinkoper for this PA voter registration! +1 in Beaver County I’m the happiest guy in the world. pic.twitter.com/U6VBTnJQ3N — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 3, 2023

Great training event with @ScottPresler in Beaver County PA. After the event me and Scott went door knocking and converted a Filipina immigrant into a Republican. If you live in Beaver County help register new voters. The county is 1,000 voters away from becoming Republican. pic.twitter.com/scWHPyBtgM — Noah Formica (@NFormicaGOP) May 20, 2023

Beaver County:

My lifelong Democrat hubby FINALLY switched! pic.twitter.com/HmfHg2sJWn — (@mbfrat) May 6, 2023