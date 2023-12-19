“They Want to Take Credit for It So They Can Fundraise” – GOP Takes Credit for Scott Presler’s Voter Registration Efforts in Beaver County, PA – Scott Presler Fires Back

Grassroots conservative activist Scott Presler with Noah Formica door knocking for GOP registrations in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

On Monday the Republican Party under the absent leadership of Ronna McDaniel announced they had “flipped” Beaver County Pennsylvania from blue to red.

The GOP announced, “Big news! Beaver County, PA has officially flipped from blue to red. There are now more registered Republicans than Democrats! Together with @PAGOP  our data-driven ground game has been in Pennsylvania registering voters since 2016 and has never left! On to November!

In response to this tweet by the GOP, DC Draino accused Ronna McRomney and the Republican Party of tealing credit for Scott Presler’s voter registration efforts in Beaver County, Pennsylvania.

The Gateway Pundit reached out to conservative activist Scott Presler on Tuesday. We asked Scott about his work in Beaver County and neighboring Butler County Pennsylvania.

Scott Presler has been working in Beaver County Pennsylvania since last year. Scott told us at the beginning of 2023, the Republican Party was down 1,777 voters to the Beaver County Democrats. Today, after several months of voter drives and door knocking and county events, Scott Presler and Beaver County GOP Chair Roman Kozak, and several volunteers were able to flip the county from blue to red.

Scott told TGP that the Republican Party is trying to take credit for the months of work and planning by Scott, Roman and their volunteers. Scott Presler had this to say about the national Republican Party, “They want to take credit so they can use it to fundraise. The local leaders did this.”

Of course, this bothers Scott because he has all of the people and volunteers and accomplishes so much without any resources. The Republican Party is not funding Scott Presler and it is clear that they should be.

Scott Presler sent us several tweets from Beaver County this past year.
Congratulations, Scott Presler! Roman Kozak and the Beaver County volunteers!

