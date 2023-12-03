Tennis Icon Martina Navratilova Sparks Woke Drama For Saying Transgender Biological Men Can’t Be Lesbians

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is facing woke drama for saying that transgender biological men cannot be lesbians.

Navratilova, who is a lesbian and a woke leftist herself, stirred up a hornet’s nest with her post to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, last week.

“Omg…a bloke cannot be a lesbian. No matter what they say, no matter how they feel, no matter how much they try to convince us otherwise. A bloke≠ a lesbian,” Navratilova wrote in response to a video created by the U.K. LGBTQ organization Stonewall about the importance of “lesbian visibility.”

— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 28, 2023

The video featured a transgender man claiming to be a lesbian.

— Dennis Noel Kavanagh (@Jebadoo2) November 28, 2023

“What if they genuinely feel like a woman and want to be with other woman romantically? Do you deny their existence, or use other names for them, or what?” an X user asked.

Navratilova replied, “Still not a lesbian. A male who identifies as a woman and is attracted to women is just that, still not a lesbian. Nobody is denying anyone’s existence, but words matter.”

— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) November 28, 2023

“Words change definitions all the time… they don’t have inherant, unchanging meanings. Just because you’re a transphobe, it doesn’t mean you can dictate what language lesbians use when they refer to one another,” another user wrote, scolding Navratilova.

Words change definitions all the time… they don’t have inherant, unchanging meanings.

— LAURA A subtle person in a loud world. (@Now_Being_Laura) December 1, 2023

LGBTQ Nation, one of the largest gay publications, was quick to blast the athlete for “misgendering” the “bloke.”

“In misgendering a trans woman and excluding her from the lesbian community, Navratilova is echoing sentiments of so-called ‘trans exclusionary radical feminists’ (TERFs) who see womanhood as an inborn ‘essential’ identity determined by sex assigned at birth — one that can’t be claimed by undergoing medical transition,” an article in the magazine said of her tweet.

In late 2018, Navratilova expressed opposition to biological men participating in women’s sports.

“You can’t just proclaim yourself a female and be able to compete against women. There must be some standards, and having a penis and competing as a woman would not fit that standard,” Navratilova tweeted, but later deleted it and apologized.