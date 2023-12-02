Swing State Muslims Start #AbandonBiden Campaign Over Support for Israel in War with Hamas: Report

Muslim-Americans in swing states are gathering in Michigan on Saturday to initiate an #AbandonBiden campaign to punish Joe Biden in the 2024 election by withholding their votes over Biden’s support for Israel after Israel was attacked by Hamas in the brutal October 7 terrorist attack.

Excerpt from Axios report on the meeting:

Zoom in: Muslim American leaders from Michigan, Minnesota, Arizona, Wisconsin, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Pennsylvania are expected to meet in Dearborn, Mich., to start the new campaign. “This #AbandonBiden 2024 conference is set against the backdrop of the upcoming 2024 presidential election and the decision to withdraw support for President Biden due to his unwillingness to call for a ceasefire and protect innocents in Palestine and Israel,” the group said in a statement. …”Leaders from swing states will work together to guarantee Biden’s loss in the 2024 election.”

Axios notes that the Muslim population in several swing states is larger than the margin between Biden and President Trump in 2020:

The Muslim American population — which can include Arab Americans, Black Americans and Asian Americans — is about 3.45 million, according to the Pew Research Center. …In Michigan, for example, Biden won in 2020 by 154,000 votes. Census estimates put the state’s Arab American population around at least 278,00o. Biden won Arizona by 10,500 votes. The Arab American population in the Grand Canyon State is estimated to be 60,000. Biden took Georgia by 11,800 votes. The Arab American population there is at least 57,000.

A Politico report on the meeting quoted leaders of the Abandon Biden movement (excerpt):

“We’re looking into finding ways to build a mechanism of coordination between all the swing states so that we’re constantly working together to ensure that Muslim Americans will come out in all of these states, and that Mr. Biden will lose each and every one of them,” said Hassan Abdel Salam, a professor at the University of Minnesota and a member of the #AbandonBiden National Coalition during a press conference Saturday. “Right behind me, what Mr. Biden should see is 111 electoral votes. And he won last time with 74.” …“We are not powerless as American Muslims. We are powerful. We don’t only have the money, but we have the actual votes. And we will use that vote to save this nation from itself,” said Jaylani Hussein, a member of the coalition and the executive director of CAIR-MINNESOTA. …The leaders said Saturday they are not voting for Donald Trump next year, though they recognized that their effort to rally support against Biden could elevate the former president. They said they’ll continue to have discussions as a community about which candidate to throw their support behind as the primaries rapidly approach.

A Zogby poll released at the end of October showed Trump leading Biden 40 percent to 17 percent among Arab Americans (TGP excerpt):

The Zogby poll shows that where Biden in 2020 had majority support among Arab Americans at 59 percent, that support has collapsed to just 17 percent saying they will vote for Biden in 2024 since the October 7 Hamas attack. Biden was already down to 35 percent in the months before the poll. Trump’s support has increased among Arab Americans from 35 to 40 percent according to a Reuters report on the Zogby poll.

