Stinchfield: President Trump Needs to Hold a Rally in CO ASAP! (Video)

by

If President Donald Trump wants to continue his quest to Make America Great Again, he needs to hold a rally this weekend in Colorado.  It would be a classic Trump move.  A Trump rally in Colorado would send a clear message that he can not be stopped or deterred.  It would be the ultimate troll.

Sadly, the left’s weaponized justice system isn’t just on display in Colorado, but it can be found in liberal cities across the country.  We uncovered audio of Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascon’s newest Chief of Staff.  Tiffiny Blacknell exposes herself as an intense radical who wants to close prisons and defund the police.  She is the exact opposite of someone you would expect to be running a prosecutor’s office unless, of course, chaos is the main goal.
We have the audio that is a must-hear.
Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

