Speaker Johnson Under Fire as Controversial Photo with Trump-Hater Paul Ryan Emerges at the Capitol (VIDEO)

Speaker Johnson is currently facing backlash after a photo surfaced showing him in the company of former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The image, captured and shared by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, depicts the two figures emerging together from the Speaker’s suite at the Capitol. This encounter has sparked controversy, particularly given Ryan’s recent public statements criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Paul Ryan, who served as the Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019 and the architect of FOX News cancel culture, branded former President Donald Trump as an “authoritarian narcissist” while commending the actions of Trump critics, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

“Look, Trump’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that. He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist. So historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment… He doesn’t think in classical liberal-conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way. And he’s been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he’s the culture warrior.”

“And so I think Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and, you know, paid for it. Paid for it with their careers. But I think, again, back to my earlier point, I don’t think he is really very good at these jobs unless you’re willing to lose these jobs.”

Former House Speaker Paul Ryan praises Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney for standing up to Trump: “Trump’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian, a narcissist…Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and paid for it with their careers.” pic.twitter.com/ILe1h31RX3 — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) December 13, 2023

The emergence of the photo, which coincides with such polarizing remarks from Ryan, fueled a backlash among supporters within the GOP party. Social media users echoed sentiments of betrayal and accused Johnson of political heresy for meeting with Ryan. Critics are fanning the flames, questioning Speaker Johnson’s allegiance to the party’s values and agenda.

Dear Speaker Johnson, Please stay far away from Paul Ryan He is a backstabbing RINO warmonger who is everything wrong with the Republican party He will only mislead and sabotage you Sincerely,

Overwhelming supermajority of GOP voters https://t.co/i9JvLFlVGJ — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 13, 2023

This is not good. https://t.co/zNODnEFCPH — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) December 14, 2023

.@SpeakerJohnson has been acting a bit strange lately! An old mentor once told me, if something doesn’t seem right, lift up the carpet, theres probably a mouse under there — well, we found a rat! #TheGreatAmericaShow https://t.co/VUuANbNatG — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 14, 2023

I warned you this guy is another Republican fraud. https://t.co/8sw7sOnqrA — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 14, 2023

WTAF?? Why is Ryan there? This is very alarming. https://t.co/8RIpOIkPcP — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 14, 2023

Oh boy, they’re definitely concerned! All sorts of creepy swamp creatures are emerging from the swamp. Eek! https://t.co/i0mHMYsBCh — Jewels Jones (@JewelsJonesLive) December 13, 2023

Man, this got so disappointing so fast. https://t.co/O1cOiVKVIP — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 13, 2023

Meet the new boss, same as the old boss. https://t.co/GZgPD2fo0z — Lauren Chen (@TheLaurenChen) December 14, 2023

The photo was taken a day before the House passed the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a vote of 310-118, following the Senate’s endorsement, which now advances the bill to President Biden’s desk.

Speaker Johnson was one of the lawmakers who voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).