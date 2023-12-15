Speaker Johnson Under Fire as Controversial Photo with Trump-Hater Paul Ryan Emerges at the Capitol (VIDEO)

by
Screenshot: @JakeSherman/Punchbowl

Speaker Johnson is currently facing backlash after a photo surfaced showing him in the company of former House Speaker Paul Ryan.

The image, captured and shared by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, depicts the two figures emerging together from the Speaker’s suite at the Capitol. This encounter has sparked controversy, particularly given Ryan’s recent public statements criticizing former President Donald Trump.

Paul Ryan, who served as the Speaker of the House from 2015 to 2019 and the architect of FOX News cancel culture, branded former President Donald Trump as an “authoritarian narcissist” while commending the actions of Trump critics, Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney.

“Look, Trump’s not a conservative. He’s an authoritarian narcissist. So I think they basically called him out for that. He’s a populist, authoritarian narcissist. So historically speaking, all of his tendencies are basically where narcissism takes him, which is whatever makes him popular, makes him feel good at any given moment… He doesn’t think in classical liberal-conservative terms. He thinks in an authoritarian way. And he’s been able to get a big chunk of the Republican base to follow him because he’s the culture warrior.”

“And so I think Adam and Liz stepped out of the flow and called it out and, you know, paid for it. Paid for it with their careers. But I think, again, back to my earlier point, I don’t think he is really very good at these jobs unless you’re willing to lose these jobs.”

The emergence of the photo, which coincides with such polarizing remarks from Ryan, fueled a backlash among supporters within the GOP party. Social media users echoed sentiments of betrayal and accused Johnson of political heresy for meeting with Ryan. Critics are fanning the flames, questioning Speaker Johnson’s allegiance to the party’s values and agenda.

The photo was taken a day before the House passed the $886 billion National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) by a vote of 310-118, following the Senate’s endorsement, which now advances the bill to President Biden’s desk.

Speaker Johnson was one of the lawmakers who voted in favor of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.