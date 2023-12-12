South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Says it’s Time for Republicans to Unite Behind Trump

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem thinks it’s time for Republicans to unite and back Donald Trump for president.

Noem has been a strong supporter of Trump for years and has even been floated as a possible running mate for Trump. She has said that she is open to the idea and would consider it if he asked her.

The reason she is urging Republicans to unite now is because the Iowa Caucuses are already approaching quickly.

Breitbart News reports:

Kristi Noem: It’s ‘Time to Unite Behind President Trump’ It is time for Republicans to “unite behind President Trump,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) said on Monday, nearly a month ahead of the Iowa caucuses. “We were told that as the [Republican primary] field shrinks, the polls would narrow,” Noem began, repeating the narrative touted by supporters of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. “Well… the field has been shrinking, and support for President Trump has been growing, now sitting at over 50% (Up from 43% in Oct),” she continued. “It’s time to unite behind President Trump and focus all our efforts and resources on defeating Joe Biden,” she added: Noem linked to a story from the Des Moines Register, detailing the results of the latest Des Moines Register/NBC News/Mediacom Iowa Poll, which shows Trump at the top of the pack in the Hawkeye State, garnering 51 percent support. That reflects an eight-point increase for the former president since October, and it comes as several candidates have dropped out of the race, including former Vice President Mike Pence, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

See Noem’s tweet below:

We were told that as the field shrinks, the polls would narrow. Well… the field has been shrinking, and support for President Trump has been growing, now sitting at over 50% (Up from 43% in Oct). It's time to unite behind President Trump and focus all our efforts and… — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) December 11, 2023

Noem endorsed Trump for president in September.

BREAKING: South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem endorses Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/YNjTL8VrRS — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 9, 2023

Her point about Republicans uniting is a valid one. We will soon see how it goes.