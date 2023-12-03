“Something Happened, When Drudge Went Anti-Trump the Site Fell Apart” – President Trump Comments on the Continued Decline and Confusion of Matt Drudge and The Drudge Report

The Drudge Report’s reign is over.

In May 2017 at his peak, the Drudge Report had over one billion views!



The aggregator site The Drudge Report once boasted over one billion pageviews a month.

But that all changed when Matt Drudge turned on President Trump and went full-on Never Trump.

At one time, The Drudge Report would post The Gateway Pundit articles on a daily basis at times. Drudge drove one-third of our traffic to this website at one point.

In July 2019, the Drudge Report dropped below 800,000,000 views.



That’s a drop of 200,000,000 million monthly readers!

The Drudge Report traffic has been sinking ever since. According to the SGT Report — The loss of readers for Drudge since Septemeber 2019 is staggering… That massive and accelerated slide went from approximately 93 million visits in September 2019 to 63 million in September 2020.

And the latest drop in numbers several years later are even more startling.

Pajamas Media reported on Matt Drudge and his flailing anti-Trump website.

Now, if you go to the Drudge Report, you’ll find links to a bunch of left-wing UK sites and well-funded mainstream media sites like the Wall Street Journal, CNN, and the New York Post. Good for them, I guess. For whatever reason, Matt Drudge, who was reportedly apolitical and more interested in the success of his site than any agenda, decided to tank the site. A comparison of Similiar Web (a site that ranks websites based on various metrics) shows that Drudge was listed as #41 in the nation with 164 million visits in October 2018. Currently, the site ranks at #145, with 51 million visits in October 2023. That’s a major, major drop.

After seeing this news, President Trump did not hesitate to respond, “Something happened, but when Drudge went anti-Trump the site fell apart.”