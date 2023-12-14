Social Media Users Roast Jill Biden After Releasing ‘Tacky, Tasteless, and Anti-Christmas’ Ads at the White House (VIDEO)

Last month, Dr. Jill Biden unveiled this year’s tacky and tasteless White House Christmas decorations.

“Nearly 15,000 feet of ribbon, more than 350 candles, and over 22,000 bells were used for the decorations, the White House said. More than 142,425 lights twinkle on trees, garlands, wreaths and other displays.” CBS News reported.

“Seventy-two wreaths sporting red ribbons adorn the north and south exteriors of the White House.” the outlet said.

“For this year’s holidays at the White House, our theme is inspired by how children experience this festive season: completely present in the beauty and bounty around them, their senses alight, with hearts open to the “Magic, Wonder, and Joy” of the season,” Jill Biden said.

We have Santa’s magical sleigh suspended in the air in the Grand Foyer, a working train running around the Official White House Christmas Tree, and a Gingerbread White House that celebrates the 200th Anniversary of a childhood favorite, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas!” Jill Biden said.

“In this season of reflection and goodwill, we hope you will embrace your inner child and delight in simply being present with those you love,” Joe and Jill Biden wrote in a welcome letter. “It is a time for our senses to awaken — for each of us to smell the aroma of favorite family recipes, to hear the warmth of a dear friend’s voice, to see the glow of lights and decorations, to taste the sweetness of candies and treats, and to feel the quiet stillness and strength of faith.”

Jill Biden did not even mention Jesus Christ in her message to Americans.

On Wednesday, released a Christmas advertisement filmed within the esteemed halls of the White House.

“A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite,” Jill Biden wrote.

WATCH:

A bit of magic, wonder, and joy brought to you by the talented tappers of Dorrance Dance, performing their playful interpretation of The Nutcracker Suite. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/qXtCm4t37o — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) December 13, 2023

The advertisement, which cost taxpayers a significant sum, was intended to enchant viewers with a “bit of magic, wonder, and joy.” However, many social media users found the advertisement to be less than enchanting.

As viewers chimed in with comments on X, they brought the debate into the viral spotlight.

It’s a mentally ill Christmas at the Biden White House. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 14, 2023

Delete this it’s horrible. — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) December 14, 2023

Is everyone at the White House on drugs??? — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) December 13, 2023

Stop normalizing mental illness. — Julia (@Jules31415) December 14, 2023

Whoa! Now THAT is REALLY NASTY & GROSS! — ProudArmyBrat (@leslibless) December 14, 2023

Nothing magical about dudes in dresses with d*cks ruining a holiday classic. You’re damaged goods lady — Jordyn Trump (@JT4DT24) December 13, 2023

OMG!!! This can’t be real? Horrible—the one guy looks like a perv character from the Shining. Yikes. Hide the children if you don’t want nightmares. Disturbing IMO. — Dianna Erwin (@Dianna_Erwin) December 14, 2023

One user nostalgically recalling former First Lady Melania Trump’s holiday decorating, pointing out the huge difference. The user’s comment encapsulated the overall discontent, stating, “How utterly tacky, tasteless and ANTI Christmas. Melania’s was tasteful, seasonal, appealed to everyone and was absolutely breathtaking and gorgeous.”