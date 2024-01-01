SICK: Democrat Staffer Fired for Hardcore Sex Tape in Senate Office Building Raves Over Baltimore’s ‘Sexy’ Homeless Population – ‘There are Some Who I Would Totally Let Hit it’ (VIDEO)

Former Democratic Senate Staffer Aidan Maese-Czeropski is back at it again with his sexually deviant nature, this time publicly fantasizing about letting homeless people in Baltimore “hit it.”

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, 24, a legislative aide for Democrat Sen. Cardin, was terminated from his job after he filmed a hardcore gay sex tape within the confines of the US Senate.

He is now planning to pursue legal action against what he calls defamatory allegations and a politically motivated attack on his character.

Aidan Maese-Czeropski asserted that the explicit behavior he was “alleged” to have been involved in within the Hart Senate Office Building was taken out of context and is now being weaponized against him due to his sexual orientation and political affiliations.

The Capitol Police are actively looking into the incident, which occurred in a Senate hearing room. Sources close to the investigation have indicated that charges under consideration could range from trespassing to obscenity violations.

A new video circulating on X this morning shows the same individual speaking in an Instagram story about how attracted he is to the homeless junkies — who have only God knows what infections and bloodborne diseases — on the streets of Baltimore, Maryland.

Still, he believes he is fit to hold a job in the US Senate — paid for by you.

Ian Miles Cheong called him “deeply unwell” on X.

Hopefully, for his own safety, if not the safety of his sexual partners, he was just kidding.

Watch below:

Maese-Czeropski: Okay, Baltimore has the sexiest homeless population of any city in America. Like in DC and San Francisco, the homeless people are not cute. But, like in Baltimore, there are some who I would totally let hit it.