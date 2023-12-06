Shocking Video: Here Are the 16 Innocent Israelis Hamas Massacred on the Beach in Southern Israel on Oct. 7

On October 7, 2023, Hamas slaughtered 1,400 Israelis and foreigners in a surprise attack on civilians in southern Israel.

The terror group also took at least 240 Jews and foreigners hostage.

Hamas reportedly launched over 5,000 missiles into southern and central Israel before the invasion and massacre.

The barbarians targeted a concert where they murdered over 200 young adults and we now know that they targeted a beach in Israel.

Hamas targeted innocent civilians with machine guns and RPGs.

Several men and women tried to escape and hid in a bathroom. Hamas came in and slaughtered them all.

When Israeli military arrived hours later there was no one to rescue. Hamas killed them all.