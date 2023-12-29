Sharika Soal: Black People Can Be Racist And It’s Time For Democrats To Face The Truth

What is it going to take for liberals to come to terms with how racism works?

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority of New York City reported that two teenage girls visiting the United States were stabbed while seated with their parents inside Grand Central Terminal on Monday.

Arrest details identified Steven Hutcherson as the attacker, and he now faces charges of attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child, all of which are considered hate crimes.

Deranged attacker accused of stabbing teen tourists at Grand Central had been cut loose by NYC judge over prosecutors’ pleas https://t.co/OlL2M3rOhS pic.twitter.com/J2XISKdmam — New York Post (@nypost) December 28, 2023

USA Today reports,

Just before 11:30 a.m. Monday, two teens from South America were with their parents at Tartinery in the Grand Central Dining Concourse before Hutcherson attacked them. The 16-year-old girl was stabbed in the back, and the blade nicked her lung. The 14-year-old was stabbed in the thigh Both teens were rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, an MTAPD spokesperson said.

Yet another black person has committed a hate crime while Democrats in New York and their governor are introducing reparations legislation.

Which should be an insult to every American, especially non-black ones. Where are the Latino reparations? All races were slaves at one point, and still so in African countries.

Why is it only black people who seem to be the recipients of this ” Make white people give their money away” scheme? Everyone should be insulted and tired of this same old song and dance these so-called politicians do right before election time.

Per Governor Hochul’s website,

S.1163-A/A.7691 Establishes the New York State Community Commission on Reparations Remedies and Acknowledges the Fundamental Injustice and Inhumanity of Slavery Commission to Examine the Institution of Slavery, Subsequent Racial and Economic Discrimination Against People of African Descent, and the Impact on Living People of African Descent Governor Kathy Hochul today signed legislation to continue New York’s leadership on racial equity by creating a new commission to study reparations and racial justice. This commission acknowledges the horrific injustice of slavery and will be tasked with examining the legacy of slavery, subsequent discrimination against people of African descent, and the impact these forces continue to have in the present day.

Hate crimes coming from the black community aren’t just targeting people who appear to be white, either. They are also affecting the Asian community as well.

Yet, we do not see the Asian community claiming to be “oppressed” in mass by conservative policies, nor do we see their valuing or glorifying being uneducated like “hood black culture” does with dressing homeless and speaking in loud ebonics. Black-on-Asian hate crimes keep landing in the news, and tension is rising due to the overwhelming pushback towards anyone non-black who mentions a crime committed by a black person.

65-Yr-Old Japanese Woman Beaten to Death with Sledgehammer – https://t.co/a9cprzB8ST via @AsianDawn4 — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) December 28, 2023

And speaking of no longer investing time into racist black people and calling things out for what they are, I have started a podcast called The Divested Diary. Check out my latest episode, “Do not give thugs reparations.”

The episode begins with a clear statement: “Do not give ghetto black thugs in the hood or the women reparations.” While this statement may seem harsh to some, it is essential to understand its reasoning. Reparations, as defined by the NAACP, are meant to address the historical injustices faced by African Americans. However, this flawed approach will not lead to the desired outcomes.

To explore this topic further, I delved into the NAACP’s website to understand their perspective on reparations. It became evident that their focus was on legislative and political actions to move black people forward in the fight for equality. While this is a noble goal, I question the effectiveness of reparations in achieving this objective.

One of the main arguments against reparations is the concern that it may not be utilized productively. Giving individuals who may already be involved in criminal activities a large sum of money or property could potentially lead to further chaos and violence. It is essential to consider the consequences of such actions and whether they will genuinely benefit the community as a whole.

Furthermore, I highlighted the fact that the individuals who directly experienced slavery and its aftermath are no longer alive. The idea of reparations is based on addressing historical injustices, but it fails to acknowledge the progress made over the years. We should focus on finding real solutions and promoting healing rather than relying on monetary compensation.

Reparations also do not address the underlying issues that contribute to inequality and systemic racism. It is crucial to address education, economic opportunities, and social programs that uplift communities and provide equal opportunities for all individuals. Giving money or property without addressing these fundamental issues will not lead to lasting change.

Listen: