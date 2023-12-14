Senator J.D. Vance Wants Real Prison Time for Climate Change Activists Who Vandalize Historical Artworks

Ohio Republican Senator J.D. Vance wants to raise the maximum amount of prison time that climate change activists can get for defacing famous works of art.

Over the last year, we have seen numerous instances of these lunatics gluing themselves to walls or artwork, in addition to throwing fluids like soup on the art. The public is disgusted but these people keep doing it anyway.

Vance wants them to face a possible ten years in prison instead of five. Why not fifteen or twenty?

FOX News reports:

GOP lawmaker wants to crack down on climate change activists who deface historical artwork Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, wants to raise the stakes for climate change activists who vandalize historical artworks or damage museum property by creating harsher penalties for the crime. The Consequences for Climate Vandals Act, introduced in the Senate on Wednesday, would also apply to the grounds or property of the National Gallery of Art, the Smithsonian museums and the Kennedy Center, among others, and raise the maximum prison time from five years to 10. The consequences would mirror the current maximum prison time in England, where climate activists have frequently glued themselves to artworks or thrown soup or other liquids on protective casings of museum pieces. “There should be no tolerance for the vandalization of our historic works of art,” Vance said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Apparently, a maximum penalty of five years in prison isn’t enough to keep these far-left protestors from tarnishing displays of cultural significance.” He added, “Let’s make it 10 years and see if they’re still so bold.”

People who do this should go to jail.

Teenage climate activist Phoebe Plummer has recently gone viral after she threw tomato soup at Vincent van Gogh's Sunflowers at London's National Gallery in mid-October pic.twitter.com/tuOxGylNTt — Reuters (@Reuters) November 3, 2022

Activists who just threw food on a Monet painting say we won’t be able to feed ourselves in 2050 bc of climate change, but the best-available UN science predicts *higher* yields — unless we stop using fertilizer, which is what the activists are demanding pic.twitter.com/f893ZNfvuN — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) October 23, 2022

They don’t create anything. All they know how to do is destroy.