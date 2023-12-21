SEASON’S BEATINGS: Ten Separate Brawls Break Out at a Maryland High School in Just ONE DAY – Months After Principal Was Mysteriously Put on Leave (VIDEO)

This week, almost a dozen separate brawls broke out at a Maryland high school near Washington, DC. The news comes after the school’s principal was mysteriously put on leave months prior.

Fox 5 DC confirmed that the fights occurred Tuesday at Charles Herbert Flowers High School in Prince George’s County. School officials put the total number of scuffles at ten.

This disturbing news comes a little over two months after Prince George’s County Public Schools announced Dr. Gorman Brown would be placed on administrative leave for unspecified reasons.

Fox 5 DC captured footage showing part of one large fight that broke out at the high school (from 13-:33) and shared it in their report on the incident.

Here are multiple photos capturing a few of the brawls that happened at the high school.

Fox 5 DC reports that it is unclear whether any of the students suffered injuries at this point.

Assistant Principal Deidre Smalls-Screw released the following statement to school staff and the students’ parents:

Dear Families, l am writing to make you aware of a concerning series of multiple altercations that occurred on Tuesday, December 19 at Charles H. Flowers High School. The safety of students and staff is our top priority. School administration is in communication with the families of individuals involved, and we assure you we are taking action to ensure safety in our school. While we understand that conflicts may arise, we must emphasize the importance of resolving disputes through constructive means. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful school environment, and such behaviors will not be tolerated nor are they reflective of the values we aim to instill in our students. Counselors are available to speak with students to help equip them with effective communication and problem-solving skills. Additionally, we encourage open communication between parents, teachers, and students to create a supportive network. In no way do these incidents reflect the values and standards of our school. We must work together to guide our students towards making better decisions and promoting a school climate that values cooperation and understanding. We appreciate your help in reinforcing these principles at home.

Agnes Kallon, a mother to a student at the high school, told Fox 5 DC that the number of fights is concerning.

I’m sad and emotionally distraught, because I don’t want my child to get involved or even be around that. What if someone ends up at the hospital or gets shot or killed? And you’re thinking, as a parent, you’re at work, your kid is safe, but next thing, you’re going to get a phone call that says “your child is in the hospital.” It’s really concerning.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police.