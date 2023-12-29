Scott Presler Dunks on Ronna McDaniel After She Issues Soft Response to Maine’s Tyrannical Move to Remove Trump from Ballot without Mentioning Trump by Name

On Thursday night leftist Maine Secretary of State Sheena Bellows removed opposition leader Donald Trump from the Maine ballot in 2024 based on her naive interpretation of the 14th Amendment. She ruled that because Trump engaged in an “insurrection” – something he has never been charged with – that he was ineligible to face the voters.

This is a typical move you will see in South American Marxist regimes when they take over the country and eliminate their opposition from running a popular candidate.

China also did this in Hong Kong in recent years. The Chinese Communists would not allow Hong Kong citizens to run the candidate of their choice for leadership positions unless they were approved by the communists.

We all know where this is heading and it does not end well for the people.

In response to this unprecedented move, GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel posted a meek response on Twitter but would not mention Donald Trump by name.

Ronna McDaniel: Democrat election interference, just like we saw in Colorado. State officials do not get to decide who the American people cast their vote for. We look forward to helping fight this legal battle in the US Supreme Court.

That’s when Scott Presler weighed in.

Scott, reminded the GOP leader that donations are down under her watch – and that she still has not reached out to him after 257 days of him requesting a meeting.

Scott Presler: Chairwoman, I certainly appreciate that you’re going to fight this legal battle. However, how are you going to pay for it? The RNC has its lowest cash on hand & people aren’t donating b/c you don’t listen to the grassroots. I’ve been reaching out to you for 257 days.

Ronna is too busy with other duties to speak with grassroots leaders.

Maybe Ronna won’t speak with Scott Presler because she keeps taking credit for his work?