Satanic Statue in Iowa Capitol Gets Destroyed by Christian Veteran (VIDEO)

The Republican Sentinel has reported a Christian veteran has beheaded the controversial Satanic statue that was erected inside of Iowa’s Capitol.

As The Gateway Pundit reported last week, after receiving permission from administrative authorities, the Satanic Temple of Iowa set up a giant statue of a Baphomet along with other Satanic imagery as part of their Holiday display inside Iowa’s Capitol.

In the report, it was revealed Michael Cassidy, a strong Christian and veteran, decapitated the Baphomet statue and threw its head in the trashcan.

Cassidy went on record saying, “The world may tell Christians to submissively accept the legitimization of Satan, but none of the founders would have considered government sanction of Satanic altars inside Capitol buildings as protected by the First Amendment.”

BREAKING: @RepubSentinel can reveal that Michael Cassidy, a Christian and former military officer, tore down and beheaded the Satan altar in the Iowa Capitol:https://t.co/rIYIdZOzee pic.twitter.com/tZDsmKM5Pm — The Sentinel (@RepubSentinel) December 14, 2023

The Satanic Temple of Iowa responded to their Baphomet getting destroyed by writing, “This morning, authorities informed us that the Baphomet statue in our holiday display was destroyed beyond repair.”

The press release continued. “We are proud to continue our holiday display for the next few days that we have been allotted. We ask that for safety, visitors travel together and use the 7 Tenets as a reminder for empathy, in the knowledge that justice is being pursued the correct way, through legal means.”

They concluded their statement by writing, “Hail Satan!”

Full Statement from Satanic Temple of Iowa pic.twitter.com/CaIvidKr2Y — The Triune Times (@TriuneTimes) December 14, 2023

Cassidy was quickly celebrated by many users on X for destroying the Satanic statue:

This is Michael Cassidy. He is a devout Christian and former military officer. Michael just tore down and beheaded the Satan idol that was erected in the Iowa Capitol. Not all heroes wear capes. pic.twitter.com/8j9z31lxop — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 14, 2023