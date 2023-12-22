The Satanic Roots of the Left’s All-Out War on Christian America

This article originally appeared on WND.com

Guest by post by David Kupelian

Karl Marx: ‘Heaven I’ve forfeited, I know it full well. My soul, once true to God, is chosen for Hell’

Back in 2009, President Barack Obama scandalously claimed that Americans “do not consider ourselves a Christian nation.” He was lying, of course. But then, throughout his presidency Obama lied as easily as breathing, just as his puppet “successor” Joe Biden does today.

For in reality, America was founded as an explicitly Christian nation, and for many generations remained the freest, most prosperous, powerful, altruistic and Christian country on the face of the earth.

Yet today, America is disintegrating – indeed, it is on the very brink of destruction.

How can this possibly have happened? And more important, can America be saved?

As recently as a generation ago, this nation’s dominant culture was, however imperfect, essentially moral, patriotic and Judeo-Christian. Politically, of course, there was the continual tug-of-war for power between the two major parties: traditional Democrats, who championed liberal policies like “taxing the rich,” a higher minimum wage, more gun control, a larger “social safety net” and legalized abortion – and Republicans, who favored less government intervention, more individual liberty, free-market capitalism and protecting the unborn. But despite the contentious battles and pendulum swings over who controlled the White House and Congress, America was safe, secure and confident, her freedoms intact, and her culture still decent and sane.

Now fast-forward a few decades into today’s steaming inferno of unprecedented madness.

Democrat politicians today overwhelmingly favor late-term abortion up to the very moment of birth – formerly known as “infanticide.” They encourage children too young to drive or vote to have their breasts and/or sex organs amputated in pursuit of a “gender transition” that is both delusional and impossible, and which leads to staggering rates of depression and suicide. This same mass hysteria likewise leads them to promote the de facto destruction of women’s athletics worldwide by allowing men to compete with women, and to permit countless females to be raped in prison by male inmates claiming to be “trans women.”

Meanwhile, the Democrats and their standard bearer, President Joe Biden – an excruciatingly senile, pathologically dishonest and epically corrupt career political hack – are destroying America’s economy, energy sector, military, law enforcement, election integrity, national security, Constitution and overall national wellbeing as rapidly as possible. At the same time, Team Biden demonizes – and increasingly, imprisons – critics as “violent extremists,” “domestic terrorists,” “white supremacists” and “insurrectionists.” Indeed, they are engaged in an obviously corrupt multi-front legal war against Biden’s chief political rival, Donald J. Trump, in an attempt to send the 45th president of the United States to prison for the rest of his life.

None of this constitutes “politics” in any conventional or traditional American sense. Rather, it is all darkly spiritual – which is simply to say, evil. The United States of America is in the throes of a full-blown spiritual war between good and evil.

Indeed, the most contentious issues vexing the nation today are not political nor even ideological. The aforementioned gender hysteria, which reportedly has seduced more than 300,000 American youths aged 13-17 to “identify as transgender,”is neither “liberal” nor “conservative.” It’s evil and insane.

Same with purposely leaving the nation’s southern border wide open and not only inviting, but intentionally engineering a full-scale and massive foreign invasion of America – including masses of young, single men from terrorist-hotbed countries. Same with Marxist ideology (“critical race theory”) disguised as “anti-racism.” And plying America’s school children with hard-core pornography. And establishing “After School Satan Clubs” in public schools throughout the nation. And corrupting innocent toddlers by forcing them to sit at the feet of mentally ill, demonically possessed men dressed as women for “drag queen story hour” events.

All of this and so much more constitutes genuine spiritual warfare – good versus evil, freedom versus slavery, heaven versus hell, God versus Satan.

The new righteousness

Consider the current widespread support among college-aged Americans for baby-torturing terrorists. Why would so many young people side with Hamas, while condemning Israelis as the genocidal aggressors, when they suffered the greatest one-day mass slaughter of Jews since the Nazi Holocaust and are now defending their nation and people from further attacks and promised annihilation? Moreover, why have so many young Americans recently praised terrorist monster Osama bin Laden after listening to TikTok “influencers” read and discuss the 9-11 mastermind’s 2002 “Letter to America”?

In large measure, it’s a direct result of American education and “woke” culture. Employing many of the same techniques Chinese communists have long used to shape the minds and loyalties of their youth, America’s colleges and universities are indoctrinating the next generation of Americans to see their lighter-skinned (“white”) countrymen as members of the imperialist oppressor class and darker-skinned “people of color” as part of the righteous oppressed class – a core Marxist teaching.

As noted earlier, America has long been overall a Christian nation. But according to the dark religion of Leftism, righteousness does not involve things like obeying God’s commandments, repenting of one’s sins and believing in and following His son, Jesus Christ. Rather, the new righteousness largely consists of simply being part of a victim/oppressed class, members of which are therefore implicitly held to a different behavioral standard than the wicked colonialist oppressors and their privileged progeny. For example, members of the “oppressed” classes are expected – and conditioned – to be angry and enraged, deserving of reparations and revenge. This of course does not mean that everyone falls for this lie – most do not. Yet, the mind-numbing spectacle of California cities essentially legalizing shoplifting below $950 in value demonstrates both sides of this deranged dynamic: The “oppressor” class makes stealing from an “oppressor” business legal, i.e. atonement and reparations, while the “oppressed/enslaved” class is given permission to appropriate said “reparations” at will.

This madness is currently being inculcated into America’s next generation, the future leaders of American government, business and culture.

In light, then, of what can accurately be characterized as straight-up Marxist brainwashing, multitudes of indoctrinated Americans are now condemning the Israelis as genocidal-colonialist-imperialist-apartheid monsters, and Hamas (who have roasted Israeli babies alive in their parents’ ovens and literally gang-raped Israeli women to death) as victims and noble freedom fighters.

‘Nothing but revenge is left to me’

Since Marxism, however artfully disguised, has become so prevalent in American education, culture and government, it might be useful to pause and consider the source.

Most people believe that Karl Marx, the originator of the ideology bearing his name, was an atheist, who sincerely came up with a system, however egregiously flawed, of reorganizing society and government to make it more equitable and just. But Marxism’s inventor was not an atheist. In reality, Karl Marx HATED God, vowing revenge on the Creator and His Heavenly realm, and said so repeatedly.

That is what Marxism is really about – hatred of God and His laws and ways, and an insane and rebellious attempt to replace the Creator’s perfect plan for mankind with a diabolical one that nevertheless sounds appealing. Kind of like the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden.

As scholar and author Paul Kengor, author of “The Devil and Karl Marx,” reveals:

Marx’s poems and plays are rife with pacts with the devil, suicide pacts, violence, vengeance, fire, despair, destruction and death. Marx waxed poetic about “Hellish vapors,” about the “Prince of Darkness” selling a “blood-dark sword [that] shall stab unerringly within thy soul,” of “Heaven I’ve forfeited, I know it full well, My soul, once true to God, Is Chosen for Hell.”

Marx summed up his attitude toward God perfectly in his poem, “Invocation of One in Despair”:

So a god has snatched from me my all,

In the curse and rack of destiny.

All his worlds are gone beyond recall.

Nothing but revenge is left to me.

Kengor described Marx and his legacy in an interview with John Zmirak for “The Stream”:

“There were times when Marx seemed to be possessed by demons,” recorded Robert Payne in his chapter “The Demons.” This appeared in his seminal 1968 biography of Marx. “He had the devil’s view of the world, and the devil’s malignity. Sometimes he seemed to know that he was accomplishing works of evil.” What is undeniable is the evil associated with and wrought by Marxist-communist ideology: at least 100 million dead in the 20th century alone.

There is an important message in all of this for decent Americans who realize their great country – from its government to its culture to its educational system to even many of its businesses – has been seriously infected with the spiritual cancer of Marxism. And it is this:

To save their country, in addition to all the obvious concrete steps like electing Donald Trump as president next November, closing the border and initiating mass deportations of illegals, re-opening America’s energy sector, stopping the insane mass mutilation of America’s children, expelling “woke” madness from America’s military, and more – all of which Trump promises to put into motion immediately if re-elected president – something else is required.

For even though America is still full of tens of millions of the most decent and soulful people on earth, their nation as a whole desperately needs a spiritual and cultural rebirth. It needs to re-embrace Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “dream” of a truly color-blind meritocracy, where no one is “judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”

But even deeper still, America needs to experience a true, deep and heartfelt revival, a rebirth of reverence for God and His ways and His commandments and His Son and His plan of salvation. Of loving one’s neighbor, and even one’s enemies. Of faith and forgiveness and sacrifice and humility and sincere repentance, and all the other Christian virtues.

Including courage. Yes, Americans need to rediscover the courage to speak the truth in love, which encourages and strengthens other good people, driving out fear and confusion and hopelessness. And having done so, to get down on their knees and pray fervently that a great and merciful God would spare their troubled and corrupted land, awaken its sleep-walking citizens, and breathe His redeeming life into their beloved country once again.

Copyright 2023 WND News Center

The preceding is adapted from David Kupelian’s introductory story in the current issue of WND’s critically acclaimed monthly Whistleblower magazine, titled “CAN AMERICA BE SAVED? The world’s freest, most Christian nation is on the brink of destruction.”